Jahanara Alam Accuses Former Team Manager Of Sexual Harassment During World Cup

Jahanara Alam Accuses Former Team Manager Of Sexual Harassment During World Cup

In a recent interview on a YouTube channel, Jahanara Alam accused former selector and team manager Manjurul Islam of sexual harassment.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bangladesh’s senior pacer Jahanara Alam has made explosive revelations following 2025 Women’s World Cup, accusing former selector and team manager Manjurul Islam of sexual harassment. Jahanara also alleged deep-rooted politics and favoritism within Bangladesh women’s cricket.

In a recent interview on a YouTube channel, the 32-year-old claimed that Manjurul had misbehaved with her during 2022 Women's World Cup in South Africa, often placing his hand on her shoulder and making inappropriate comments. She further alleged that he would forcibly hug her after matches instead of offering a handshake.

According to Jahanara, she reported the incidents several times to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and to then women’s wing head Hussain Siraj, but her complaints were ignored.

Disillusioned by the lack of action, Jahanara has taken an indefinite break from cricket. Her last international appearance came against Ireland on December 9, 2024.

BCB launches formal investigation 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has launched a formal investigation into the matter. BCB has directed the inquiry committee to submit its report within 15 working days. The board also confirmed that it will take appropriate disciplinary action once the findings of the investigation are reviewed.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has noted with concern the allegations reported in the media made by a former member of the Bangladesh national women's cricket team regarding alleged misconduct by certain individuals associated with the team," the BCB statement read. 

"As the matter is of a sensitive nature, the BCB has decided to form a committee to investigate the allegations thoroughly. The committee will submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days. The BCB is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all its players and personnel. The Board takes such matters with utmost seriousness and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation,” the statement added. 

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Women's World Cup Jahanara Alam Jahanara Alam Sexual Harassment Case
