Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBangladesh Breaks Silence On PM Shehbaz Sharif's IND-PAK T20 WC Match Boycott

Bangladesh Breaks Silence On PM Shehbaz Sharif's IND-PAK T20 WC Match Boycott

Bangladesh's Sports Advisor quoted Pak PM Sharif’s cabinet remarks, where the Pakistani leader stated that his country must "stand tall" with Bangladesh.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 03:37 PM (IST)

Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's Youth and Sports Advisor, has officially thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his country's decision to boycott India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match on February 15.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, Nazrul expressed his appreciation for the stance taken by Pakistan government.

"Thank you, Pakistan," Nazrul wrote, explicitly linking Pakistan's boycott to a protest against Bangladesh's removal from the tournament.

He quoted PM Sharif’s cabinet remarks, where the Pakistani leader stated that his country must "stand tall" with Bangladesh after ICC rejected their request to shift their matches outside India, to a neutral venue.

"Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said his country has decided to boycott the India match in protest of removing Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup. We will not play the match against India, he said to cabinet members on Wednesday. Because there should be no politics on the playground. We took this decision very thoughtfully. We should totally stand by Bangladesh. I think this is a very appropriate decision," he added.

Context of Conflict

Bangladesh was replaced in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament by Scotland after Bangladeshi government refused to allow their national team to travel to India due to security concerns.

Bangladesh had asked for their group matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka, but ICC maintained that since the event was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, teams were expected to play at assigned venues.

Pakistan then announced that while they would play their other matches in Sri Lanka, they would forfeit the Feb 15th game against India to show regional solidarity with their neighbors, Bangladesh.

ICC's Stern Warning

Despite the mutual appreciation between Dhaka and Islamabad, International Cricket Council (ICC) remains unmoved. The world body has warned that this "selective participation" is a breach of the Participation Agreement.

ICC cautioned that such moves could have "long-term implications" for the cricket ecosystem in both Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Cricket World Cup T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK Shehbaz SHarif T20 World Cup 2026 Mens T20 World Cup India VS Pakistan IND PAK T20 WC Boycott
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'
India
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
India
Gas Tanker Crash Chokes Mumbai–Pune Expressway For 27 Hours; Industrialist Flies Out In Helicopter
Gas Tanker Crash Chokes Mumbai–Pune Expressway For 27 Hours; Industrialist Flies Out In Helicopter
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget