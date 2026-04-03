Bangladesh Backs Down After IPL Controversy, Reaches Out To BCCI After Mustafizur Fallout

Bangladesh cricket team had previously refused to participate in its 2026 T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns. In a shift of stance, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has now indicated a willingness to mend ties with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This change comes under the administration of Bangladesh’s new government, led by Prime Minister Tariq Rahman.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, BCB has sent a formal letter to BCCI, stressing the importance of strengthening cricketing relations between the two nations. The letter reportedly requests the reconsideration of Bangladesh’s six-match white-ball tour, initially slated for August last year, which was later rescheduled for September 2026.

Asia Cup 2027 In Bangladesh?

Bangladesh is set to host Asia Cup in 2027. However, with India's potential reluctance to travel to Bangladesh, there are talks of shifting the tournament to neutral venues like Sri Lanka or Dubai. Such a move could result in big financial implications for Bangladesh.

As of now, neither BCCI nor BCB has issued an official statement regarding the rescheduled series or the Asia Cup situation. The postponed IND vs BAN series, now set for September 2026, is expected to feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 International matches.

The Mustafizur Rahman Dispute

The friction between India and Bangladesh can be traced back to Mustafizur Rahman. Kolkata Knight Riders had acquired the Bangladeshi pacer for ₹9.20 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. Following directives from BCCI, KKR released Mustafizur, which triggered the dispute and ultimately led to Bangladesh declining to play its T20 World Cup fixtures in India.

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