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English NewsSportsCricketMajor Blow For Bangladesh! Spinner Reported Under ICC Illegal Bowling Action Rules

Major Blow For Bangladesh! Spinner Reported Under ICC Illegal Bowling Action Rules

Bangladesh spinner Aliss Al Islam has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the UAE Tri-Series and will undergo an ICC assessment.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh spinner Aliss Al Islam reported for suspected illegal action.
  • ICC mandates independent assessment following multiple past reports.
  • Report comes amidst Bangladesh's disappointing Tri-Series performance.

Bangladesh off-spinner Aliss Al Islam has come under scrutiny over the legality of his bowling action following the team's tri-series fixture against Afghanistan. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday, October 22, that the mystery spinner had been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tri-Series. He will now be required to undergo an independent assessment at an ICC-accredited testing centre.

Aliss Al Islam Faces Bowling Action Assessment

The ICC said Aliss would undergo an independent assessment in accordance with its Illegal Bowling Action Regulations. The process will determine whether his bowling action complies with the governing body's rules.

The latest development brings renewed attention to concerns that have followed the Bangladesh spinner during his career. Aliss was previously reported for a suspected bowling action during his Bangladesh Premier League debut for Dhaka Dynamites in 2019. He subsequently received clearance to resume bowling.

Questions resurfaced in 2025 when he was again reported during a BPL match, playing for Chittagong Kings against Dhaka Capitals. He was later cleared following testing at the Bangladesh Cricket Board's testing centre.

Ahead of the ongoing tri-series, Bangladesh chief selector Habibul Bashar had defended the decision to include Aliss in the squad. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Bashar said the selectors had picked the spinner because he was bowling and no issue had been identified with his action.

The latest report, however, means Aliss must undergo another assessment under the ICC's procedures. Being reported for a suspected illegal action does not, by itself, establish that a bowler has been found guilty of an offence.

Bangladesh End Tri-Series Campaign Without A Win

The report comes as Bangladesh's campaign in the UAE Tri-Series has ended on a disappointing note. They lost both of their matches, against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, leaving the two teams to contest the final on October 23.

The assessment of Aliss's bowling action will now be a key development to follow for the Bangladesh spinner, who has previously returned to action after being cleared in testing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Aliss Al Islam facing an assessment?

Aliss Al Islam is facing an independent assessment due to a suspected illegal bowling action. The International Cricket Council (ICC) reported him following a recent tri-series fixture against Afghanistan.

What is the process after a bowler is reported for a suspected illegal action?

The bowler must undergo an independent assessment at an ICC-accredited testing centre. This process determines whether their bowling action complies with the governing body's rules.

Has Aliss Al Islam been reported for his bowling action previously?

Yes, he was reported twice before, in 2019 and 2025, during Bangladesh Premier League matches. He was subsequently cleared to resume bowling after previous assessments.

Does being reported for an illegal bowling action mean guilt?

No, being reported for a suspected illegal action does not, by itself, establish guilt. It simply means the bowler is required to undergo an assessment.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Cricket Breaking News ICC ABP Live Aliss Al Islam Suspect Bowling Action UAE Tri-Series
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