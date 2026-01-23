Bangladesh's 2026 T20 WC Boycott May Force India To Host 2031 World Cup Alone

Cricket is seen as a sport where politics should have no place. However, the current ICC-Bangladesh situation shows how deeply political tensions can affect the game.

The ongoing dispute between Bangladesh and India has clearly spilled over into cricket, with Bangladesh Cricket Board appearing to follow government instructions rather than purely sporting logic.

The controversy escalated after Kolkata Knight Riders dropped Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad, triggering a chain reaction.

Since then, cricket has taken a back seat, and political considerations seem to be driving major decisions - even those that should ideally be based on sport.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, one of Bangladesh's most respected cricket journalists highlighted that beyond the financial repercussions, the growing tensions between Bangladesh and India could also have a major impact on their joint hosting of 2031 ODI World Cup.

“This decision has multidimensional impacts. In my view, Bangladesh not participating in the T20 World Cup will affect its cricket in several ways. The first is financial - Bangladesh could face significant losses.

“Revenue from ICC events forms one of the largest parts of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s income, and this will be missed. If the ICC imposes any punitive measures, such as reducing the annual grants or limiting other benefits, that risk also arises,” the journalist told India Today.

“Sponsors may also pull back, as the exposure the Bangladesh team receives in a World Cup cannot be matched in bilateral series. Additionally, future tournaments, like the planned joint World Cup with India in 2031, could be affected, as India may hesitate due to Bangladesh citing security concerns. Even upcoming tours, including possible visits to India this year, could face uncertainty,” he added.

The 2026 T20 World Cup boycott by Bangladesh is not merely a missed tournament; it is a decision that could trigger a decades-long decline for the nation's cricket.

If the "Tigers" fail to take the field next month, the ripple effects will extend far beyond the scorecards, potentially leading to a period of unprecedented global isolation.