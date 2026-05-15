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HomeSportsCricketICC Imposes Disciplinary Sanctions On Pakistan: 8 WTC Points Lost, Players Fined 40% Match Fee

ICC Imposes Disciplinary Sanctions On Pakistan: 8 WTC Points Lost, Players Fined 40% Match Fee

The ICC has docked Pakistan eight WTC points and fined players 40 per cent of their match fees following a slow over-rate during their defeat to Bangladesh in Dhaka.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 May 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan deducted eight World Test Championship points for slow over-rate.
  • Team also fined 40 percent of match fees by officials.
  • This penalty drops Pakistan to ninth place in standings.
  • Defeat to Bangladesh and points loss ends final hopes.

The International Cricket Council has delivered a devastating blow to Pakistan’s aspirations in the World Test Championship. Following a ten-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in Dhaka, the governing body confirmed a significant points deduction and financial penalties due to a slow over-rate. The double setback has left the national side languishing at the foot of the global standings this season.

Severe Disciplinary Sanctions Imposed

Match referee Jeff Crowe determined that the visitors were eight overs short of their required quota during the contest. This finding triggered a mandatory deduction of eight championship points immediately.

Furthermore, the playing squad has been fined 40 per cent of their match fees. Captain Shan Masood accepted the charges without contest, avoiding the need for a formal disciplinary hearing.

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Statistical Collapse In The Table

The penalty has seen Pakistan slide to ninth position in the league table. Their win percentage has plummeted to a meagre 11.11 per cent after this latest disciplinary intervention.

They now sit level with the West Indies at the bottom of the rankings. This is a stark contrast to leaders Australia, who currently command the table with a dominant percentage.

Disappointment In The Mirpur Field

The match itself concluded in a bitter collapse as the batting unit failed to resist a resurgent Bangladesh attack. Nahid Rana proved particularly effective on a wearing fifth-day surface.

Pakistan fell from a stable position to 168 all-out, gifting the hosts a historic victory. The subsequent points loss ensures that their path to the final is now mathematically improbable.

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Comparison With Global Rivals

This eight-point deduction is the most severe penalty witnessed in the current cycle. It is four times larger than the sanction handed to England during their previous summer campaign.

While New Zealand and South Africa remain in contention for the top spots, Pakistan must rebuild. The side faces an immense challenge to restore their reputation and ranking points.

How do you think this unprecedented points deduction will influence Shan Masood’s tactical approach to bowling changes in the upcoming second Test match?

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pakistan receive a points deduction in the World Test Championship?

Pakistan was deducted 8 championship points for being eight overs short of their required quota during their match against Bangladesh, resulting in a slow over-rate.

What financial penalty did Pakistan's playing squad face?

The playing squad has been fined 40 per cent of their match fees due to the slow over-rate during the match.

What is Pakistan's current standing in the World Test Championship table?

Following the points deduction, Pakistan has slid to ninth position in the league table, level with the West Indies at the bottom.

How does this points deduction compare to other teams in the current cycle?

This eight-point deduction is the most severe penalty seen in the current cycle, four times larger than the sanction given to England previously.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shan Masood World Test Championship Pakistan Cricket Bangladesh Vs Pakistan WTC Points Table ICC Sanctions
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