Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan captain Shan Masood apologizes for Test series loss.

Masood to discuss leadership and team's poor performance with board.

Pakistan ranks eighth in World Test Championship standings.

Captain takes responsibility, praises pitches despite whitewash.

BAN vs PAK Test: A thoroughly disappointed Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has formally offered his sincere apologies to the public and left his leadership future entirely in the hands of the country's cricket board. Speaking immediately after Bangladesh completed a historic 0-2 series whitewash on Wednesday, the veteran top-order batsman confirmed he would soon hold extensive crisis talks with the executive management.

Disastrous WTC Standing Needs Accountability

The visiting Bangladeshi outfit secured a highly comprehensive 78-run victory in the final encounter at Sylhet, anchoring Pakistan down at the eighth position of the World Test Championship table.

The administrative crisis deepened significantly when journalists reminded the skipper that the national side has now suffered twelve structural defeats across his sixteen matches in charge.

The 36-year-old leader defended his personal integrity, insisting that his competitive conscience remained completely clear despite the growing wave of criticism surrounding his modern tactical record.

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Board Discussions Scheduled Over Leadership

“I don’t want to criticise or praise anyone. Why we are not doing well in Test cricket… I will sit down with the board and discuss this. As far as the captaincy is concerned it is for the board to decide,” Masood said in the post-match press conference according to a report by PTI.

The experienced opening batsman, who assumed the high-pressure red-ball mantle in December 2023, emphasised that personal milestones carry absolutely no functional value unless the collective unit secures victories.

He noted that emotional public outbursts would not resolve the deep-rooted technical deficiencies currently hindering the regional squad's performances within the premium international long-form arena.

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Shan Masood Apologises

“I can understand the emotions of the people with the result and I can only offer my sincere apologies for the loss but we can’t look at things emotionally and we have to find a way to do well in test matches,” he added via PTI.

Interestingly, the skipper refused to utilize local playing conditions as an excuse for the embarrassing defeat, choosing instead to openly praise the ground authorities responsible for the surface preparations.

“The pitches were very good Test tracks. They were good for batting and had something in them for the spinners and also pace and movement. They were very good Test pitches,” he concluded.