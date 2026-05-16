Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood Clash In Dressing Room After Pakistan Defeat

Tensions have boiled over in Pakistan cricket camp ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet, with reports revealing a heated dressing-room altercation between captain Shan Masood and premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The verbal blowout follows Pakistan’s shocking 104-run defeat in the series opener at Dhaka, which has thrown their team dynamics into complete disarray.

Inside the Collapse: Blame Game

According to sources via Telecom Asia Sport, the post-match team meeting quickly dissolved into a finger-pointing exercise as frustration peaked over their third consecutive Test loss to Bangladesh.

Masood Targets Pace Deficit

Captain Shan Masood reportedly initiated the confrontation by openly questioning the intensity of bowling unit. Masood expressed deep concern over lack of penetration from his quicks, specifically calling out Shaheen Afridi.

The skipper highlighted that Shaheen’s average bowling speed had plummeted to 132 km/h—significantly slower than the raw 145 km/h pace generated by Bangladesh's breakout speedster, Nahid Rana. "We failed to create pressure because of a lack of speed, and that is alarming," Masood reportedly told the bowlers.

Shaheen Fires Back

The critique did not sit well with the former T20I captain. Shaheen immediately retaliated by shifting the spotlight back onto Pakistan's fragile batting lineup.

Shaheen pointed out that the batsmen collapsed from a dominant position of 349/5 to 368 all out, carelessly conceding a vital 27-run first-innings lead. He didn't stop there, explicitly telling Masood to "mind his own performance with the bat." Masood had a miserable match in Dhaka, registering scores of just 9 and 2.

Over-Rate Penalties Magnify Chaos

The dressing-room fractures are compounded by massive external pressure. Match referee Jeff Crowe docked Pakistan eight World Test Championship (WTC) points and fined players 40% of their match fees for a slow over-rate. Inside sources claim the team analyst had warned Masood about the lagging over-rate session by session, but the warnings were ignored, dropping Pakistan to a dismal 8th place in the WTC standings.

Major Selection Fallout

The fallout from argument and the defeat has forced the team management into making drastic changes for the must-win second Test:

Dropped: Shaheen Shah Afridi and opener Imam-ul-Haq are expected to be dropped from the playing XI due to a combination of disciplinary issues and poor form.

Recalled: A fit-again Babar Azam will return to bolster the top order, while red-ball specialist Khurram Shahzad is set to lead the revamped pace attack.