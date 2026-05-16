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HomeSportsCricketBAN vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: How To Watch The Decider Live In India

BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: How To Watch The Decider Live In India

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Streaming: Bangladesh are chasing a historic 2-0 clean sweep. A victory here would mark their fourth consecutive Test win over Pakistan.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 May 2026 08:48 AM (IST)

BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: Fresh off a historic 104-run win in the series opener at Mirpur, a confident Bangladesh side takes on a pressured Pakistan in the second and final Test match, starting May 16, 2026.

Here are the complete live streaming and broadcast details for cricket fans in India and across the globe:

Match Details & Timings

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026, to Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Start Time (IST): 9:30 AM IST (10:00 AM Local Time)

How to Watch in India?

Indian broadcast networks are not telecasting the series on traditional television channels. However, fans can catch every ball via digital streaming:

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website hold the exclusive digital streaming rights for the series in India.

Access: Viewers can access the live feed by purchasing a match pass or an institutional tour pass on the platform.

Global Broadcast & Streaming Guide

For fans outside of India, the series is accessible through the following regional partners:

Bangladesh - TV: T Sports, Nagorik TV | Streaming: Tapmad

Pakistan - TV: PTV Sports | Streaming: Tapmad

Australia - TV: FOX Cricket | Streaming: Kayo Sports

United Kingdom - TV: Premier Sports | Streaming: Not Available

North America - TV: Willow TV | Streaming: Willow App

New Zealand - TV: Sky Sport NZ | Streaming: Not Available

MENA & SE Asia - TV: - | Streaming: Cricbuzz

Series Context: High Stakes for Both Sides

Bangladesh’s Surge: The hosts are chasing a historic 2-0 clean sweep. A victory here would mark their fourth consecutive Test win over Pakistan, following their away whitewash last year.

Pakistan’s WTC Crisis: Under severe pressure, Shan Masood's side was docked eight vital World Test Championship (WTC) points due to a slow over-rate in the first Test. However, they will be heavily boosted by the return of former skipper Babar Azam, who missed the opening game with a knee injury.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 16 May 2026 08:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs BAN Live BAN Vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming BAN Vs PAK Live Streaming
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