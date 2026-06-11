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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Heated On-Field Incident In BAN vs AUS Match; ICC Punishes Bangladesh Star

WATCH: Heated On-Field Incident In BAN vs AUS Match; ICC Punishes Bangladesh Star

BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana has been penalised by the ICC for breaching the Code of Conduct during the first ODI victory against Australia.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh bowler Nahid Rana sanctioned for aggressive on-field behavior.
  • Rana shouted provocatively at departing Australian batsman Josh Inglis.
  • He breached ICC code, accepted penalty without formal hearing.
  • This is his second offense; teammate downplayed the incident.

BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana has received an official disciplinary sanction from the International Cricket Council following an aggressive on-field confrontation during the opening match of the bilateral series against Australia. The governing body took immediate enforcement action after reviewing video logs of the volatile encounter, which directly threatened to overshadow a highly comprehensive victory for the host nation.

Mirpur Flashpoint Triggers ICC Code Review

The intense disciplinary incident unfolded at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur during the secondary phase of the highly competitive opening One Day International fixture.

The nineteen-year-old local speedster delivered a blistering 147.9 km/h delivery that successfully extracted a sharp outside edge from Australian stand-in skipper Josh Inglis.

Wicketkeeper Litton Das completed a routine clean catch behind the stumps, sparking an immediate emotional reaction from the young bowler as the batsman turned to leave.

Rana advanced towards the departing captain whilst shouting provocative remarks, prompting the on-field match officials to submit a formal behavioral report to management.

WATCH VIDEO

Fast Bowler Pleads Guilty To Regulatory Breach

The International Cricket Council confirmed the technical details of the policy breach through an official press statement released from their corporate headquarters on Friday afternoon.

The governing body confirmed the regional athlete had violated Article 2.5 of the global behavioral framework governing international players.

"Nahid was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel," the official press release stated.

The regulation specifically penalises any language or gestures that could easily provoke an aggressive reaction from an opposing batsman upon their dismissal.

Match Referee Imposes Sanctions Without Formal Hearing

The young bowler avoided a prolonged administrative tribunal by immediately acknowledging his tactical mistake during a post-match meeting with match referee Prakash Bhatt.

Because the athlete accepted the proposed regulatory penalty, the international panel confirmed there was no further operational need to assemble a formal hearing.

The recent disciplinary strike represents the second formal behavioral infraction logged against the young bowler within a rolling twelve-month international competition cycle.

He previously incurred a twenty-five per cent match fee fine for throwing a cricket ball aggressively at Irish batsman Cade Carmichael.

Teammates Downplay On Field Tensions During Press Briefing

Senior all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain attempted to minimise the ongoing controversy while addressing regional sports journalists during the post-match media obligations.

Hossain insisted the entire episode was simply a temporary misunderstanding fueled by competitive adrenaline rather than deep-seated malice.

"It was basically frustration from the batter after getting out," Hossain told reporters during the post-match press conference.

The middle-order batsman added that it was far better for international squads to leave these brief competitive flashpoints entirely on the field.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Nahid Rana sanctioned by the ICC?

He received a disciplinary sanction for an aggressive on-field confrontation with Australian batsman Josh Inglis. He advanced towards Inglis and shouted provocative remarks after his dismissal.

Which ICC regulation did Nahid Rana breach?

Nahid Rana breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This article penalizes language or gestures that provoke an aggressive reaction from a dismissed batsman.

Did Nahid Rana have a formal disciplinary hearing?

No, he avoided a prolonged administrative tribunal by immediately acknowledging his mistake. Match referee Prakash Bhatt imposed the sanctions after his guilty plea.

Is this Nahid Rana's first disciplinary infraction?

No, this is his second formal behavioral infraction within a twelve-month international competition cycle. He was previously fined for throwing a cricket ball aggressively at an Irish batsman.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
BAN Vs AUS Josh Inglis Nahid Rana Nahid Rana ICC Punishment Nahid Rana Vs Josh Inglis ICC Code Of Conduct Breach Article 2.5 Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI 2026 Mosaddek Hossain Press Conference
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