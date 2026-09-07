Ball-Tampering Saga Flashbacks! Steve Smith, Five Others Return For South Africa Test Tour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australia returns to South Africa since 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Steve Smith, Pat Cummins headline six 2018 tour survivors.

Matthew Renshaw, a 2018 replacement, rejoins the squad.

Australia are heading back to South Africa for a three-Test series, and their 16-member squad features a strong link to one of the most controversial chapters in the team’s recent history. The upcoming tour will be Australia’s first Test visit to South Africa since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town. Six players in the current group have connections to that tour, bringing added significance to a series that will once again take them to Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town.

Australia’s 2018 Survivors Head Back To South Africa

Steve Smith remains the biggest name associated with that episode.

He was captain when the ball-tampering controversy erupted during the third Test in Cape Town and was later handed a suspension.

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Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc were also part of Australia’s squad on that tour.

All four will now return to South Africa for another Test assignment, more than eight years after the events that overshadowed the series.

Matthew Renshaw is another player with a link to the infamous tour, although his involvement came under very different circumstances.

Renshaw’s Unusual 2018 Call-Up Revisited

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Renshaw was not included in Australia’s original squad for the 2018 tour. However, after Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended following the ball-tampering incident, he was flown to Johannesburg as a replacement.

The batsman went on to feature in the fourth and final Test, opening alongside Joe Burns.

Australia eventually lost that series 3-1, with the Cape Town Test becoming the defining moment because of the scandal surrounding the use of sandpaper on the ball.

Now, the team returns to the same country with several familiar faces still involved. The 2026 series will begin in Durban before moving on to Gqeberha and Cape Town, meaning Australia will once again play a Test at the venue so closely associated with the 2018 controversy.

Renshaw has also remained part of the current setup after replacing Jake Weatherald during the recent Bangladesh series.

His presence means the new squad contains another unusual thread connecting the present team to that troubled tour.

Marnus Labuschagne has also retained his place despite a difficult stretch with the bat, while Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann and Michael Neser have returned to the squad.