During a County Championship match, Jonny Bairstow's casual throw while wicketkeeping accidentally hit a Yorkshire teammate in a sensitive area. The teammate dropped to the ground in pain.
WATCH: Bairstow Hits Teammate In Groin! Simple Throw Takes Painful Turn
Jonny Bairstow sparked a viral moment during Yorkshire vs Surrey after his casual throw struck a teammate in the groin, leaving the fielder in agony.
- Jonny Bairstow's casual throw struck teammate in groin.
- Teammate went down; Bairstow openly laughed.
- Viral video captured this unexpected cricketing moment.
Jonny Bairstow became the unlikely star of a possibly painful County Championship moment after an innocent-looking throw ended with one of his Yorkshire teammates taking a blow in a sensitive area. The incident occurred during Yorkshire's clash with Surrey, where Bairstow was keeping wickets. A viral video of the bizarre sequence quickly caught attention, showing the England wicketkeeper struggling to contain his laughter after his casual throw went badly wrong.
Jonny Bairstow 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EdFuLBzPRg— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 5, 2026
Bairstow’s Casual Throw Turns Into Painful Mishap
The drama unfolded after a Yorkshire seamer sent down a good-length delivery to a Surrey left-hander.
The batsman failed to make contact, with the ball continuing through to Bairstow behind the stumps.
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With the next delivery yet to be bowled, Bairstow appeared relaxed as he prepared to return the ball towards the slip cordon.
Instead of making a conventional throw, the wicketkeeper casually sent the ball backwards to the fielder stationed at first slip.
There was just one problem. The teammate had turned his attention away and was seemingly unaware that Bairstow had released the ball in his direction. The throw travelled directly towards him before striking him in the groin.
Viral Video Captures Bairstow’s Unfortunate Blunder
After being hit, the Yorkshire fielder immediately dropped to the ground in apparently pain, making the accidental nature of the incident even more awkward.
Bairstow's reaction, however, added another layer to the unforgettable moment. Rather than being able to keep a straight face, the England star burst into laughter as his teammate dealt with the aftermath of the painful blow.
While the incident was clearly accidental, it provided one of those unexpected moments that can instantly become a talking point during a long County Championship match.
Jonny Bairstow has spent much of his career in the spotlight for his batting, wicketkeeping and England performances, but this particular 'contribution' was memorable for an entirely different reason.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident is described involving Jonny Bairstow?
How did Jonny Bairstow react to his teammate being hit?
Bairstow struggled to contain his laughter after his casual throw went wrong and hit his teammate. He burst into laughter as his teammate dealt with the painful blow.
Why did Bairstow's throw hit his teammate?
Bairstow casually sent the ball backwards to the first slip fielder, who had turned away and was unaware of the throw. This resulted in the ball striking the teammate in the groin.