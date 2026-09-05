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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Bairstow Hits Teammate In Groin! Simple Throw Takes Painful Turn

WATCH: Bairstow Hits Teammate In Groin! Simple Throw Takes Painful Turn

Jonny Bairstow sparked a viral moment during Yorkshire vs Surrey after his casual throw struck a teammate in the groin, leaving the fielder in agony.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jonny Bairstow's casual throw struck teammate in groin.
  • Teammate went down; Bairstow openly laughed.
  • Viral video captured this unexpected cricketing moment.

Jonny Bairstow became the unlikely star of a possibly painful County Championship moment after an innocent-looking throw ended with one of his Yorkshire teammates taking a blow in a sensitive area. The incident occurred during Yorkshire's clash with Surrey, where Bairstow was keeping wickets. A viral video of the bizarre sequence quickly caught attention, showing the England wicketkeeper struggling to contain his laughter after his casual throw went badly wrong.

Bairstow’s Casual Throw Turns Into Painful Mishap

The drama unfolded after a Yorkshire seamer sent down a good-length delivery to a Surrey left-hander.

The batsman failed to make contact, with the ball continuing through to Bairstow behind the stumps.

Read More: 'It's India vs Pakistan, But...': Pak Opener Drops Big Statement Ahead Of Asia Cup Clash

With the next delivery yet to be bowled, Bairstow appeared relaxed as he prepared to return the ball towards the slip cordon.

Instead of making a conventional throw, the wicketkeeper casually sent the ball backwards to the fielder stationed at first slip.

There was just one problem. The teammate had turned his attention away and was seemingly unaware that Bairstow had released the ball in his direction. The throw travelled directly towards him before striking him in the groin.

Viral Video Captures Bairstow’s Unfortunate Blunder

After being hit, the Yorkshire fielder immediately dropped to the ground in apparently pain, making the accidental nature of the incident even more awkward.

Bairstow's reaction, however, added another layer to the unforgettable moment. Rather than being able to keep a straight face, the England star burst into laughter as his teammate dealt with the aftermath of the painful blow.

While the incident was clearly accidental, it provided one of those unexpected moments that can instantly become a talking point during a long County Championship match.

Jonny Bairstow has spent much of his career in the spotlight for his batting, wicketkeeping and England performances, but this particular 'contribution' was memorable for an entirely different reason.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident is described involving Jonny Bairstow?

During a County Championship match, Jonny Bairstow's casual throw while wicketkeeping accidentally hit a Yorkshire teammate in a sensitive area. The teammate dropped to the ground in pain.

How did Jonny Bairstow react to his teammate being hit?

Bairstow struggled to contain his laughter after his casual throw went wrong and hit his teammate. He burst into laughter as his teammate dealt with the painful blow.

Why did Bairstow's throw hit his teammate?

Bairstow casually sent the ball backwards to the first slip fielder, who had turned away and was unaware of the throw. This resulted in the ball striking the teammate in the groin.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
County Cricket Johnny Bairstow Yorkshire Vs Surrey
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