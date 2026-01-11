Bad News From Vadodara! India All-Rounder Gets Injured While Bowling

Team India suffered an injury setback during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, with all-rounder Washington Sundar forced off the field while bowling. Sundar appeared to be in discomfort after being hit during his spell and later walked back to the dugout.

According to commentary updates, Sundar has sustained a back strain and is currently under the supervision of the Indian team’s medical staff.

The left-hander left the field after the 20th over of New Zealand’s innings, having bowled five overs for 27 runs without a wicket. Nitish Kumar Reddy came on as a replacement fielder.

How severe is the injury?

The severity of the injury is yet to be confirmed, and a clearer picture will emerge only after a detailed medical assessment.

As of now, there is no official update on whether Sundar will be available to bat later in the match or if the injury could impact his participation in the remainder of IND-NZ ODI series. In cases of serious back strain, recovery can sometimes take three to four months.

Sundar recently featured for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he had modest returns - 45 runs and two wickets across two matches - but was still named in India’s playing XI for the series opener.

In the match, New Zealand made a strong start, racing to 117 without loss, briefly threatening a much bigger total. However, India pulled things back in the middle overs, restricting the visitors to 300 all out, keeping the chase well within reach.

Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok.