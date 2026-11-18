Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sri Lanka was bowled out for a mere 98 runs.

Lahiru Kumara dismissed captain Babar Azam early for eight.

Babar's dismissal added to scrutiny over recent performances.

Pakistan ended Day One leading Sri Lanka by 23.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to make an impact with the bat in the second Test against Sri Lanka, departing for just eight runs on the opening day. Lahiru Kumara provided the breakthrough with a sharp inswinger that beat Babar's defence and sent his stumps flying at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 17.

Babar's dismissal came during Pakistan's first innings as the hosts attempted to respond to Sri Lanka's modest total. The right-hander faced nine deliveries and struck two boundaries before Kumara ended his stay at the crease.

Lahiru Kumara's Delivery Ends Babar Azam's Stay At The Crease

The Sri Lankan pacer got the ball to move sharply back into Babar after pitching outside off stump. The Pakistan batter appeared to leave the delivery, but the late inward movement proved decisive.

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Greatest leave of the 21st century by Babar Azam!!!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JihlLCcVaU — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) November 17, 2026

The ball went through the gap between Babar's bat and pad before hitting the stumps. Kumara celebrated an important wicket, while the Pakistan captain had to walk back after another brief innings.

The dismissal also added to the attention surrounding Babar's recent batting performances. The former Pakistan captain has been under scrutiny over his returns, and another single-digit score will do little to quieten the discussion.

Sri Lanka Bowled Out For 98 Against Pakistan

Earlier, Sri Lanka's first innings ended at just 98 runs in 35.3 overs. Pakistan's bowling attack dominated the visitors, with Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Aamer Jamal claiming three wickets apiece.

Kusal Mendis was Sri Lanka's highest scorer with 32 runs, while Sonal Dinusha added 21. The rest of the batting line-up struggled to build partnerships as Pakistan kept taking wickets.

Pakistan reached 121/3 by stumps on Day 1, giving them a 23-run lead over Sri Lanka. Babar's dismissal was among the key moments of the hosts' innings, with Kumara providing the visitors a crucial breakthrough.