Babar Azam's Unique T20I Record; Legends Like Kohli And Rohit Trail Behind

Scoring consistently in T20 International cricket is a demanding task. With batters expected to make an impact in a limited number of deliveries, maintaining a high level of performance over several years is particularly challenging. Pakistan star Babar Azam has managed to do exactly that and has etched his name at the top of the T20I batting charts.

Babar Azam leads T20I run-scoring charts

Babar made his T20I debut for Pakistan in 2016 and has remained one of the most prolific run-scorers in the format. He has accumulated 4,596 runs in 136 innings, including three centuries and 39 fifties. His highest score in T20Is is 122.

His consistency with the bat has made him a key contributor to Pakistan's success in the shortest international format, with several of his significant knocks coming in crucial matches.

Rohit Sharma occupies second spot

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is second on the list of T20I run-scorers with 4,231 runs. His tally includes five centuries and 32 half-centuries.

Rohit retired from T20I cricket in 2024, meaning his career tally is now fixed. Babar, meanwhile, continues to play the format and has the chance to increase his lead at the top.

Virat Kohli completes the top three

India legend Virat Kohli is third among the leading T20I run-scorers, having amassed 4,188 runs. He finished his T20I career with one century and 38 fifties before retiring from the format in 2024.

England's Jos Buttler and Ireland's Paul Stirling are also among the leading run-getters. Buttler has crossed the 4,000-run mark, while Stirling has accumulated 3,895 runs in T20Is.

Babar's remarkable consistency

T20 cricket is traditionally associated with aggressive strokeplay and rapid scoring, but Babar has built his record through a combination of consistency, technique and the ability to play substantial innings.

With 4,596 T20I runs, Babar currently sits at the summit of the all-time run-scoring charts, with the opportunity to extend his advantage further as his international career continues.