WATCH: Babar Azam Smashes Bat In Anger After Getting Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam played domestic cricket to regain Test form.

He scored 28 and 42 runs in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Post-dismissal, Azam angrily struck his bat on the pitch.

Babar Azam Smashes Bat: Babar Azam's return to Pakistan's domestic circuit was expected to provide an opportunity to rediscover his batting rhythm ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Instead, the former Pakistan captain found himself back in the spotlight for an altogether different reason after losing his wicket in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Representing Lahore Whites against FATA, Babar managed 28 in the first innings before adding 42 in the second.

His latest outing offered little indication that he has completely moved past his recent struggles, with the manner of his dismissal drawing particular attention.

Babar Azam Loses Cool After Dismissal

🚨 WORRYING SIGNS FOR PAKISTAN! 🇵🇰



- Babar Azam once again edged it to the slips after getting well set and missed his important fifty ahead of the Sri Lanka series. pic.twitter.com/E8qyN7osRh — Rayham. (@RayhamUnplugged) November 6, 2026

After being caught, Babar Azam appeared visibly upset and was seen striking his bat on the pitch.

The incident quickly became a talking point from the domestic fixture.

Babar's second-innings knock ended on 42 from 77 deliveries when FATA pacer Shahid Aziz found the outside edge.

Aziz bowled a length delivery that moved away after pitching, drawing Babar into a shot he could have avoided.

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The ball was pitched well outside the off stump, around the seventh or eighth stump line. Rather than leaving it alone, Babar reached for the delivery away from his body.

The resulting edge travelled to the first-slip fielder, ending his stay at the crease.

It was a dismissal that appeared to frustrate the experienced batsman particularly given the opportunity to spend more time in the middle.

Domestic Cricket Offers Babar A Chance To Rebuild Form

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy provides Pakistan's domestic players with a platform to make their case for higher honours.

For Babar, the competition also offers valuable time in the middle as he looks to build confidence before the Sri Lanka Tests.

His scores of 28 and 42 suggest there is still room for improvement.

With scrutiny surrounding his recent batting returns, the focus will now be on how he responds in his next appearances.