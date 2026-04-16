Babar Azam Shatters Virat Kohli's Record With Match-Winning PSL Knock

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam scored his 100th T20 half-century, fastest ever.

He achieved this milestone in 341 innings, surpassing Virat Kohli.

Azam anchored the chase, leading Peshawar Zalmi to victory.

Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli: Pakistan's Babar Azam achieved a remarkable milestone in T20 cricket, bringing up his 100th half-century during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Karachi. The landmark came in style, as Babar remained unbeaten on 71 off 51 deliveries, guiding his team to a comfortable win. With this innings, Babar became one of the few players to reach a century of fifties in the shortest format. In fact, he is now the fastest to reach this historic milestone.

Babar Azam Faster Than Kohli To 100 T20 Fifties

Babar Azam reached the mark in just 341 innings, underlining his consistency in T20 cricket.

In comparison, India's Virat Kohli, widely regarded as one of the best in the sport, took 60 more innings to reach the same milestone. Among Pakistani players, the next closest is Shoaib Malik, who finished his career with 83 fifties in 515 innings.

As for other players to reach the mark, David Warner and Jos Buttler follow with 435 and 468 innings, respectively.

Babar Anchors Chase vs Quetta

Quetta Gladiators struggled to build momentum with the bat and were restricted to 154 runs. The Peshawar Zalmi bowling attack maintained disciplined lines and ensured regular wickets to keep the opposition in check. Despite a few contributions, the total proved to be below par on a batting-friendly surface.

Chasing a modest target, Babar once again showcased his class and composure. He anchored the innings brilliantly, ensuring there were no hiccups along the way.

The skipper found solid support from Mohammad Haris and Kusal Mendis, stitching together important partnerships that steadily took the game away from Quetta. His unbeaten knock ensured Zalmi crossed the finish line with ease.

The victory marked Peshawar Zalmi’s fifth consecutive win in PSL 2026 and their sixth in seven matches overall. The strong run of form has propelled them to the top of the table, putting them in a commanding position in the tournament.