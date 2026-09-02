Babar Azam Rushed To Hospital, Adds To Pakistan’s Growing Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan captain Babar Azam hospitalized with high fever.

Team and coaching staff underwent major changes after Lord's defeat.

Misbah-ul-Haq resigned as chief selector amidst ongoing crisis.

Pakistan trails England 0-2, facing potential clean sweep.

Pakistan’s problems have taken another worrying turn ahead of the decisive third Test against England, with captain Babar Azam reportedly rushed to hospital after developing a high fever. The development comes at a difficult time for Pakistan, who trail 0-2 in the three-match series and are desperate to avoid a clean sweep. The final Test is scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on September 9.

Babar Azam Suffers Health Scare

Babar reportedly developed a high fever and was taken to hospital for medical attention. Doctors found chest congestion and a sore throat before advising the Pakistan captain to take three days of complete rest.

Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema confirmed Babar’s illness to Geo News, while suggesting there was no major cause for concern. The batter is expected to recover in time for the Edgbaston Test.

The timing, however, is far from ideal for Babar. He returned as Pakistan’s Test captain only recently after replacing Shan Masood, but his comeback has been difficult.

He missed the opening Test because of injury and struggled in the second match at Lord’s, scoring just eight and six as Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat.

Babar had previously enjoyed a productive Test series in the West Indies, scoring 193 runs across two matches with two half-centuries. However, he has not scored a Test century since his 161 against New Zealand in December 2022.

Pakistan Undergo Major Shake-Up

Pakistan’s problems extend well beyond Babar’s health. Following the heavy defeat at Lord’s, the PCB made sweeping changes to the touring squad and coaching staff.

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were sent back to Pakistan.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed from their positions. Mike Hesson is set to take charge of the Test side for the remainder of the England tour, with Ashley Noffke becoming the bowling coach.

Both Hesson and Noffke were already involved with Pakistan’s white-ball coaching setup.

Misbah-ul-Haq Adds To Pakistan’s Crisis

The changes have also affected Pakistan’s selection committee.

Misbah-ul-Haq resigned as chief selector following the major shake-up and also stepped down as batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. However, the PCB had not accepted his resignation at the time of the report.

Pakistan’s away record adds further pressure. They have lost 10 of their last 11 away Tests and sit at the bottom of the 2025-27 World Test Championship standings, according to the supplied report.

With the series already lost, Pakistan now face the prospect of a clean sweep. Babar’s fitness could therefore become another major concern before the must-win final Test at Edgbaston.