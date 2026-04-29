Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam scored ninth T20 century as captain, breaking Faf du Plessis' record.

He now shares record for most T20 hundreds in a single country.

Babar's 588 runs this PSL season equalled Fakhar Zaman's 2022 record.

Babar Azam Breaks T20 Record: Babar Azam had another outing to remember with the bat in PSL 2026, leading Peshawar Zalmi to a dominant win over Islamabad United in their Qualifier clash. His innings not only guided his side into the final but also etched his name deeper into T20 history. Scoring a century, Babar reached a remarkable milestone, registering his ninth T20 century as captain, the highest by any skipper in the format. In doing so, he moved ahead of Faf du Plessis, who previously held the record with eight tons. Among other notable names on this list are Virat Kohli, who sits fourth with five centuries as captain.

Joins Elite Company In T20 Records

The century also helped Babar Azam match another significant record. He now shares the mark for most T20 hundreds in a single country, alongside Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma.

While the Indian duo achieved their feats in India, Babar has now accumulated eight centuries on home soil in Pakistan.

His consistency in the Pakistan Super League has also been noteworthy. This latest knock marked his fourth century in PSL history, putting him level with Usman Khan for the most hundreds in the tournament.

Memorable PSL Season For Babar

Babar’s run tally in PSL 2026 continues to underline his dominance. He has now scored 588 runs in the season, equalling the long-standing record set by Fakhar Zaman in 2022 for the most runs in a single PSL campaign.

This consistency has been central to Zalmi’s success, with Babar anchoring the batting lineup and delivering under pressure throughout the tournament.

In the Qualifier clash, Peshawar Zalmi posted a formidable 221/7, thanks largely to Babar’s commanding 103 off 59 balls. The total proved far beyond Islamabad United, who were bowled out for 151 while chasing.

The 70-run victory sealed Zalmi’s place in the PSL 2026 final, scheduled for May 3. With momentum firmly on their side and their captain in red-hot form, Peshawar will head into the title clash as one of the favourites.