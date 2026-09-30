A video showed Babar Azam reacting angrily to fans during the President's Trophy in Islamabad. He appeared to push one fan away and throw another supporter's phone.
WATCH: Babar Azam Pushes Fan, Throws Phone In Anger During President’s Trophy Match
Babar Azam appears to push a fan and throw another supporter’s phone during a viral President’s Trophy video.
- Babar Azam angrily reacted to fans approaching for selfies.
- Video showed him pushing one, then throwing another's phone.
- Viral footage sparked social media debate on fan behavior.
- Incident's full context remains unclear from limited video.
Babar Azam has sparked a social media debate after a video appearing to show the Pakistan cricket star losing his cool with fans during the President’s Trophy in Islamabad went viral. Babar can be seen reacting angrily as supporters approach him for selfies, with the footage showing the batter seemingly pushing one fan away before throwing another supporter’s phone.
WATCH: Angry Babar Azam Pushes Fan, Throws Phone
Babar Azam gets angry at fans, pushes one fan away, and even throws another fan’s phone! 😳📱 pic.twitter.com/yKMZUuHLIv— Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) September 30, 2026
A video circulating on social media shows two fans approaching Babar Azam while the Pakistan batter is on the field during the President’s Trophy.
One fan appears to move towards Babar with a phone in hand, seemingly attempting to take a selfie with the Pakistan star.
Babar appears visibly frustrated before seemingly pushing the supporter away. He then turns towards another fan who is also holding a phone.
The footage then appears to show Babar throwing the second fan’s phone away, as the interaction quickly turns tense on the field.
Two young children accompanying the supporters can also be seen reacting to the incident before appearing to move away from the situation.
The video has since attracted considerable attention online, with the brief footage prompting a range of reactions from cricket followers.
Babar Azam Fan Interaction Sparks Debate Online
The viral clip does not show what happened immediately before the fans approached Babar, leaving the full circumstances surrounding the incident unclear.
As a result, the footage alone does not establish why Babar reacted in the manner shown or whether there was any preceding interaction between the players and supporters.
Babar remains one of Pakistan cricket’s biggest stars and continues to command significant attention whenever footage of his interactions with supporters emerges online.
The incident has therefore become a talking point alongside the ongoing President’s Trophy, with fans discussing the boundaries between player access and spectator behaviour.
While the video has fuelled debate on social media, the limited footage means the wider context of the exchange remains unavailable from the clip alone.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident involving Babar Azam sparked a social media debate?
Where did the interaction between Babar Azam and fans take place?
The incident occurred on the field in Islamabad during the President's Trophy cricket tournament. Fans approached Babar Azam while he was playing.
Is the complete context of Babar Azam's reaction available?
No, the viral clip does not show what happened immediately before the fans approached him. The full circumstances surrounding his reaction remain unclear from the footage.
What has been the impact of the viral video?
The video has attracted considerable attention online and sparked a social media debate. It has become a talking point regarding player access and spectator behavior.