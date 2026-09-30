WATCH: Babar Azam Pushes Fan, Throws Phone In Anger During President’s Trophy Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam angrily reacted to fans approaching for selfies.

Video showed him pushing one, then throwing another's phone.

Viral footage sparked social media debate on fan behavior.

Incident's full context remains unclear from limited video.

Babar Azam has sparked a social media debate after a video appearing to show the Pakistan cricket star losing his cool with fans during the President’s Trophy in Islamabad went viral. Babar can be seen reacting angrily as supporters approach him for selfies, with the footage showing the batter seemingly pushing one fan away before throwing another supporter’s phone.

WATCH: Angry Babar Azam Pushes Fan, Throws Phone

Babar Azam gets angry at fans, pushes one fan away, and even throws another fan’s phone! 😳📱 pic.twitter.com/yKMZUuHLIv September 30, 2026

A video circulating on social media shows two fans approaching Babar Azam while the Pakistan batter is on the field during the President’s Trophy.

One fan appears to move towards Babar with a phone in hand, seemingly attempting to take a selfie with the Pakistan star.

Babar appears visibly frustrated before seemingly pushing the supporter away. He then turns towards another fan who is also holding a phone.

The footage then appears to show Babar throwing the second fan’s phone away, as the interaction quickly turns tense on the field.

Two young children accompanying the supporters can also be seen reacting to the incident before appearing to move away from the situation.

The video has since attracted considerable attention online, with the brief footage prompting a range of reactions from cricket followers.

Babar Azam Fan Interaction Sparks Debate Online

The viral clip does not show what happened immediately before the fans approached Babar, leaving the full circumstances surrounding the incident unclear.

As a result, the footage alone does not establish why Babar reacted in the manner shown or whether there was any preceding interaction between the players and supporters.

Babar remains one of Pakistan cricket’s biggest stars and continues to command significant attention whenever footage of his interactions with supporters emerges online.

The incident has therefore become a talking point alongside the ongoing President’s Trophy, with fans discussing the boundaries between player access and spectator behaviour.

While the video has fuelled debate on social media, the limited footage means the wider context of the exchange remains unavailable from the clip alone.