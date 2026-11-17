Babar Azam is among the most popular figures in Pakistan cricket, and public interest in his life extends well beyond the cricket field. Over the years, the former Pakistan captain has been linked with several actresses, models and social media personalities, sparking discussions about his relationship status.

Despite the frequent speculation, Babar has largely chosen to keep his private affairs away from public attention. Some stories originated from fan-made videos and social media discussions, while others gained traction following comments made by the women themselves. However, the claims have varied considerably, and none should be mistaken for a confirmed romantic relationship.

Hania Aamir: How Dating Rumours Started

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir became one of the most talked-about names associated with Babar Azam after social media users began circulating videos featuring interactions and comments from both celebrities.

Hania had once described Babar as cute during a television appearance. Similarly, when the cricketer was asked which Pakistani actress he would like to work with, he mentioned Hania's name. These remarks caught the attention of fans, who started creating edited videos featuring the two together.

Their online popularity as a supposed couple eventually triggered rumours about a possible relationship and even marriage. However, neither celebrity confirmed any romantic involvement. In November 2023, Hania seemingly put an end to the speculation by referring to Babar as her 'brother' during an interaction with fans.

Dua Zahra Openly Admitted Having A Crush On Babar

Actress and model Dua Zahra also became associated with Babar Azam, although her connection to the cricketer was based on her publicly expressed admiration rather than any confirmed relationship.

During an appearance on ARY Zindagi's The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo in February 2025, Zahra openly identified Babar as her 'one and only' crush. She also expressed displeasure over the online trolling directed at the Pakistan batter.

During the same conversation, she revealed that she was happily single and had never been involved in a committed relationship. However, she later clarified her remarks in 2025, explaining that she admired Babar as a cricketer and had never expressed a desire to marry him.

Her statements, therefore, reflected admiration for the Pakistan star rather than confirmation of a romantic connection.

Mystery Woman And Marriage Speculation

Babar's personal life has also generated discussions following the circulation of photographs involving unidentified women. These images prompted questions and speculation across social media platforms. However, there has been no reliable confirmation establishing the identities of the women or their relationship with the cricketer.

At different points, reports have also suggested that Babar could marry a relative. Nevertheless, these claims have not been backed by any official announcement or verified confirmation from the cricketer or his family.

Hamiza Mukhtar's Allegations Against Babar Azam

One of the most controversial episodes involving Babar's personal life emerged in 2020, when Hamiza Mukhtar, who described herself as his former neighbour and schoolmate, approached a Lahore court with serious allegations.

Mukhtar claimed that she had been in a relationship with Babar and alleged that he had promised to marry her. She further made claims about pregnancy and an alleged abortion. Babar's legal representatives strongly disputed the accusations.

The matter subsequently became part of legal proceedings in Pakistan. In January 2021, a Lahore court directed the police to record Mukhtar's statement. However, the Lahore High Court later suspended an earlier direction requiring the police to register a case against Babar.

The cricketer's legal counsel denied the allegations and accused Mukhtar of attempting to blackmail and harass him.

It is important to note that these were allegations made by Mukhtar and should not be presented as proven facts.

Is Babar Azam Dating Anyone?

Despite repeated rumours and public discussions about his personal life, Babar Azam has not made any verified public announcement confirming a romantic relationship with Hania Aamir, Dua Zahra or any of the other women linked to him.

The Pakistan batter has consistently maintained a low profile when it comes to his private affairs. While fan discussions, celebrity comments and social media posts have continued to fuel curiosity, there is no confirmed basis for describing these women as his girlfriends.