Babar Azam’s Lord’s Test Return In Doubt? Pakistan Star Gives Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam 90% fit for second Lord's Test.

Final decision hinges on completing today's training session.

He completed full batting session; coach hopeful for return.

His return crucial after Pakistan's heavy first Test defeat.

Babar Azam has provided a fitness update ahead of Pakistan’s second Test against England at Lord’s, admitting that he is only around 90% fit as he races to return from a finger injury. The Pakistan batter missed the first Test in Leeds, where his side suffered a heavy innings-and-103-run defeat.

Babar Azam Still Unsure For Lord’s Test

Babar missed the opening Test after suffering an injury to his right-hand finger. Although he has since returned to batting practice, the former Pakistan captain remains uncertain about his availability for the Lord’s Test.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Babar said a final decision would be made after his latest training session.

“I'm approximately 90% fit. After today’s practice, it will be decided whether I’m fit to play tomorrow’s match or not.”

The update leaves Pakistan with a major selection call ahead of a Test they will be desperate to win after their poor start to the three-match series.

Babar Completes Full Net Session

There was encouraging news earlier when Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul revealed that Babar had completed a full batting session in the nets.

The right-hander faced fast bowlers, spinners and throwdowns as Pakistan's management assessed his fitness ahead of the match.

“We're hopeful he will be available for the game, and today he was looking good; he batted well in the nets. He had a full batting session,” Gul said, as quoted by the ICC.

Babar's return would provide Pakistan with considerable experience and stability in the batting order, particularly after their collapse in Leeds.

He was Pakistan's leading run-scorer in their previous Test series against the West Indies, scoring 193 runs with two half-centuries.

Babar's Strong Record Against England

Babar also has an impressive record against England across formats.

In eight Tests against England, he has scored 854 runs at an average of nearly 54, including a highest score of 136 and six half-centuries.

Across 47 international matches against England, Babar has accumulated 2,185 runs, including four centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 48.56.

His World Test Championship record is equally strong. Babar has scored 3,437 runs in 41 WTC matches at an average of 49.1, with eight centuries and 22 fifties.

With Pakistan already trailing after the Leeds defeat, Babar's availability could therefore become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the Lord’s Test.