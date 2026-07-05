Babar Azam Given Major Role As Pakistan Revamp Test Leadership

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially reappointed star batter Babar Azam as the national Test captain. The decision marks a definitive end to Shan Masood’s turbulent tenure at the helm.

Under the administration of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the governing body chose to pull the plug on Masood’s leadership following a highly disappointing string of results that saw the Test side struggle heavily for momentum and consistency in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

End of Shan Masood Era

Shan Masood initially took over the red-ball leadership responsibilities in November 2023 during a period of massive operational restructuring within Pakistan cricket. However, his tenure failed to deliver institutional stability.

Under Masood's captaincy, Pakistan suffered a string of losses - including a shocking recent defeat against Bangladesh - failing to establish tactical authority on the field. With both his personal batting form and the team’s collective performance drawing severe criticism from experts and fans, the PCB chose to implement an immediate change ahead of the team's grueling away cycles.

Restoring Faith in a Proven Commodity

By handing the reins back to Babar Azam, PCB is turning to one of modern cricket’s most accomplished top-order batsmen to navigate the squad through a critical transitional phase. Babar had previously stepped down from all-format captaincy duties in late 2023 following a difficult 50-over World Cup campaign in India.

Having already returned to helm the white-ball setups earlier, his restoration as the undisputed leader across all formats reflects Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s preference for experienced, familiar leadership over untested alternatives.

"Pakistan have once again turned to Babar Azam to lead their Test side, bringing an end to Shan Masood's tenure as captain following a disappointing run of results. His return reflects the board's belief that his experience and calm leadership can help rebuild the side and improve its performances."

Pakistan squad for West Indies: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.

Pakistan squad for England: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel (subject to fitness), Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.