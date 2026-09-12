Babar Azam Fails To Fire, Yet Scripts History With Remarkable Feat In England

The two-match Test series between England and Pakistan is currently underway, with the second and final Test getting underway on September 9. Pakistan endured a disappointing outing in the first innings and now find themselves in a difficult position in the match.

However, Babar Azam provided a bright spot with the bat in Pakistan’s second innings, scoring a half-century and reaching a significant milestone in his career as captain.

Babar Joins Misbah-ul-Haq In Elite List

Babar Azam has become the second-highest run-scorer for Pakistan as captain across all three formats. He has now accumulated 7,029 runs in 217 innings at an average of 47.17, with 15 centuries and 54 fifties to his name.

With this achievement, Babar has joined Misbah-ul-Haq as the only other Pakistani captain to cross the 7,000-run mark across formats. Misbah remains at the top of the list with 7,392 runs as Pakistan captain.

Top 5 Run-Scorers for Pakistan

Inzamam-ul-Haq: 20,541 runs (495 matches, average 43.51)

Younis Khan: 17,790 runs (433 matches, average 39.88)

Mohammad Yousuf: 17,134 runs (426 matches, average 45.81)

Javed Miandad: 16,213 runs (349 matches, average 47.00)

Babar Azam: ~14,693+ runs (active player moving up the all-time list)

Babar also reached another significant milestone in the longest format. He has completed 2,000 Test runs as Pakistan captain, becoming just the fifth player from the country to achieve the feat. He has scored 2,017 runs in 43 innings across 24 Tests at an average of 50.42, including four centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Misbah leads the list for most Test runs as Pakistan captain with 4,214, while Imran Khan is second with 2,408 runs. Inzamam-ul-Haq occupies third place with 2,397, followed by Javed Miandad with 2,354.

Babar Azam Delivers In Second Innings

Babar had struggled to make an impact in both innings of the previous Test and was unable to contribute significantly in Pakistan’s first innings of this match either. However, the former Pakistan captain bounced back in the second innings with an impressive 76 off 103 deliveries.

His knock featured 11 fours and one six, although he fell short of what could have been a valuable century for Pakistan.

Current Match Situation

Pakistan were dismissed for just 133 in 33.5 overs in their first innings. England responded strongly, posting 453 in 89 overs to take a commanding lead.

Pakistan then mounted a fightback in their second innings. At the time of writing, they had reached 360 runs in 83 overs, giving them an overall lead of 40 runs.