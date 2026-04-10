Babar Azam Dethrones Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle In Historic T20 Run-Scoring Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam fastest batsman to 12,000 T20 runs.

He surpassed Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

Azam's unbeaten 87 led Peshawar Zalmi victory.

Babar Azam Ovetakes Kohli & Gayle: Pakistan’s former captain and veteran batsman Babar Azam has added another remarkable achievement to his glittering career by becoming the quickest player to reach 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. The landmark came during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter in Karachi, where he was representing Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings. The milestone was achieved in his 351st T20 appearance and, more impressively, in just 338 innings, setting a new benchmark in the shortest format of the game.

Babar Surpasses Kohli, Gayle

Heading into the match, Babar needed only 13 runs to join the elite 12,000-run club. He reached the landmark early in the innings, bringing up the milestone in the fourth over while opening the batting for Zalmi.

In doing so, he surpassed Chris Gayle, who previously the record having taken 343 innings to reach the same mark. India’s Virat Kohli, a global icon of the sport, follows in third place now, having reached 12,000 runs in 360 innings.

Additionally, with this milestone, Babar also became only the second Pakistani cricketer to cross 12,000 T20 runs. The top spot among Pakistan players remains with Shoaib Malik, who continues to lead the charts in terms of aggregate runs in the format.

Dominant Display Powers Peshawar Zalmi

Beyond the record, Babar delivered a commanding performance with the bat. Opening the innings, he remained unbeaten on 87 from 51 balls, anchoring the innings with authority. His knock featured 10 boundaries and two sixes, showcasing both control and aggression.

He also shared a massive 191-run stand for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis, a partnership that laid the foundation for Peshawar Zalmi’s imposing total of 246/3 in their 20 overs.

Karachi Kings struggled in response and were eventually bowled out for just 87, handing Zalmi a comprehensive victory to cap off a memorable outing led by their captain’s historic feat.

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