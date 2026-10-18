Babar Azam became the fifth Pakistan batter to score 16,000 runs across all three formats. He reached this landmark during the opening ODI of the tri-series against Sri Lanka.
16,000 Runs In 399 Innings! Babar Azam Joins This Elite List Of Pakistan Batters
Babar Azam became the fifth Pakistani to score 16,000 international runs, reaching the milestone in 399 innings against Sri Lanka.
- Babar Azam reached 16,000 international runs, fifth Pakistani.
- He achieved milestone in 399 innings, third-fastest Pakistani.
- Scored 45 runs in tri-series opener against Sri Lanka.
Babar Azam added another landmark to his international career on Sunday, becoming only the fifth Pakistan batter to score 16,000 runs across all three formats. He reached the milestone during the opening ODI of the tri-series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, needing just seven runs at the start of his innings.
The former Pakistan white-ball captain completed the feat in 399 innings, making him the third-fastest Pakistani to reach the mark. Only Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad got there in fewer innings.
Babar Joins Four Pakistan Greats In 16,000-Run Club
Babar's achievement places him alongside four prominent names in Pakistan cricket history: Mohammad Yousuf, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.
The innings figures underline how quickly he reached the landmark. Yousuf took 388 innings, while Miandad needed 398. Babar crossed the 16,000-run mark in his 399th innings, one more than Miandad and 11 more than Yousuf.
The milestone came after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl. Babar came in at No. 3 after opener Saim Ayub was caught at mid-off in the third over, with Dilshan Madushanka taking the wicket.
Babar Scores 45 In Rawalpindi ODI
Babar moved towards the milestone with a series of drives through the off side. Having opened his account against Asitha Fernando, he added three runs with another drive to reach the required tally.
He continued batting after crossing the landmark, eventually scoring 45 off 57 deliveries. His innings included six fours before Eshan Malinga dismissed him.
While Babar did not convert the start into a half-century, the knock carried a significant personal achievement as Pakistan began their home ODI tri-series campaign.
Pakistan Host Sri Lanka And England In ODI Tri-Series
Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka and England in a seven-match ODI tri-series played in a double round-robin format. The tournament began on Sunday, with the top two sides set to meet in the final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.
For Babar, the opening match will be remembered for reaching one of the major run-scoring milestones in international cricket, adding his name to a list that includes some of Pakistan's most accomplished batters.
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant career milestone did Babar Azam achieve recently?
How quickly did Babar Azam reach the 16,000-run mark compared to other Pakistani batters?
Babar Azam reached 16,000 runs in his 399th innings, making him the third-fastest Pakistani to achieve this milestone. Only Mohammad Yousuf (388 innings) and Javed Miandad (398 innings) did it faster.
Which other Pakistani cricketers are part of the 16,000-run club alongside Babar Azam?
Babar Azam joins Mohammad Yousuf, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Younis Khan in the 16,000-run club. He is the fifth Pakistan batter to achieve this distinguished feat.
How many runs did Babar Azam score in the match where he achieved his 16,000-run milestone?
After crossing the milestone, Babar Azam continued batting and scored 45 runs off 57 deliveries. His innings included six fours before he was dismissed by Eshan Malinga.