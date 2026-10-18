16,000 Runs In 399 Innings! Babar Azam Joins This Elite List Of Pakistan Batters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam reached 16,000 international runs, fifth Pakistani.

He achieved milestone in 399 innings, third-fastest Pakistani.

Scored 45 runs in tri-series opener against Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam added another landmark to his international career on Sunday, becoming only the fifth Pakistan batter to score 16,000 runs across all three formats. He reached the milestone during the opening ODI of the tri-series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, needing just seven runs at the start of his innings.

The former Pakistan white-ball captain completed the feat in 399 innings, making him the third-fastest Pakistani to reach the mark. Only Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad got there in fewer innings.

Babar Joins Four Pakistan Greats In 16,000-Run Club

Babar's achievement places him alongside four prominent names in Pakistan cricket history: Mohammad Yousuf, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.

The innings figures underline how quickly he reached the landmark. Yousuf took 388 innings, while Miandad needed 398. Babar crossed the 16,000-run mark in his 399th innings, one more than Miandad and 11 more than Yousuf.

The milestone came after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl. Babar came in at No. 3 after opener Saim Ayub was caught at mid-off in the third over, with Dilshan Madushanka taking the wicket.

Babar Scores 45 In Rawalpindi ODI

Babar moved towards the milestone with a series of drives through the off side. Having opened his account against Asitha Fernando, he added three runs with another drive to reach the required tally.

He continued batting after crossing the landmark, eventually scoring 45 off 57 deliveries. His innings included six fours before Eshan Malinga dismissed him.

While Babar did not convert the start into a half-century, the knock carried a significant personal achievement as Pakistan began their home ODI tri-series campaign.

Pakistan Host Sri Lanka And England In ODI Tri-Series

Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka and England in a seven-match ODI tri-series played in a double round-robin format. The tournament began on Sunday, with the top two sides set to meet in the final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

For Babar, the opening match will be remembered for reaching one of the major run-scoring milestones in international cricket, adding his name to a list that includes some of Pakistan's most accomplished batters.