IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Babar Azam All Set For New Role? Viral Video Leaves Fans Stunned

WATCH: Babar Azam All Set For New Role? Viral Video Leaves Fans Stunned

Babar Azam was seen bowling in batting pads during Pakistan's training session, with the unusual video going viral on social media.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Babar Azam's viral video showed him bowling in nets.
  • Star batter bowled off-spin, not a new Test option.
  • Pakistan faces England trailing 2-0 in the Test series.
  • Team undergoing shake-up after recent heavy Test losses.

Babar Azam has given Pakistan fans an unexpected glimpse of his bowling skills during a training session, with a video of the Test captain bowling in the nets going viral on social media. The footage shows Babar switching from batting to bowling during Pakistan’s practice session. Interestingly, he can be seen bowling while still wearing his batting pads, making the unusual training moment stand out.

Babar Azam Turns Bowler In Viral Training Video

Babar appears to bowl right-arm off-spin in the nets as teammates continue their preparations. The clip has quickly attracted attention on X, with fans reacting to the sight of Pakistan’s premier batter turning his hand to bowling.

WATCH: Babar Azam Bowling In Nets

The video does not indicate that Babar is being considered as a bowling option for the upcoming Test. Rather, it captures him experimenting with bowling during training.

Babar has bowled occasionally in practice before, although his primary role for Pakistan remains that of a batter and captain. The latest clip has nevertheless provided social media with plenty to discuss, particularly given the timing of the session.

Pakistan Preparing For Final Test Against England

The training footage comes amid a turbulent period for Pakistan, who are preparing for the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston from September 9.

England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after comprehensive victories in the opening two Tests. Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs before suffering a 194-run defeat at Lord's.

Babar returned to the Pakistan Test side for the Lord's match after missing the series opener with a finger injury. He scored eight and six in the two innings as Pakistan's batting struggles continued.

Pakistan have since undergone a major shake-up, with seven players sent home and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced by Mike Hesson ahead of the final Test.

Against that backdrop, the sight of Babar bowling in batting pads has provided a lighter moment around a Pakistan camp under considerable pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual activity did Babar Azam perform in a recent training session?

Babar Azam was spotted bowling right-arm off-spin in the nets, still wearing his batting pads, during a training session. A video of this moment went viral on social media.

Does this mean Babar Azam will bowl in the upcoming Test?

No, the video does not indicate he is being considered as a bowling option for the upcoming Test. It merely captures him experimenting with bowling during training.

What is Babar Azam's primary role for the Pakistan team?

Babar Azam's primary role for Pakistan remains that of a batter and captain. He has bowled occasionally in practice before.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Sep 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Cricket News Pakistan Vs England Babar Azam Pakistan Cricket Babar Azam Viral Video Pakistan Test
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: 'Best Ever' No-Look Six In CPL, Ball Goes Out Of Stadium
WATCH: 'Best Ever' No-Look Six In CPL, Ball Goes Out Of Stadium
Cricket
'Babar Azam The Next Target?' Pakistan's Sacking Move Raises Big Questions
'Babar Azam The Next Target?' Pakistan's Sacking Move Raises Big Questions
Cricket
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Turns Strict, Makes Abhishek Sharma Do Sit-Ups
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Turns Strict, Makes Abhishek Sharma Do Sit-Ups
Cricket
India vs Japan T20I: Historic Clash Set For September 22, Here's The Big Reason
India vs Japan T20I: Historic Clash Set For September 22, Here's The Big Reason
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Italy Visit: PM Modi Congratulates Italy PM Giorgia Meloni on Longest Tenure in Office
Bihar Flood News: Ganga Swells Across Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Patna and Munger as Villages Face Rising Waters
Chitrakoot News: Mandakini Floodwaters Enter Tulsidas Cave, Ancient Temples Remain Submerged
Delhi News: Jantar Mantar Row Deepens as CJP Questions Police Action, Accused Claims Self-Defence
Delhi News: CJP Protesters Stage Sit-In Outside Police Station, Seek Stronger Action in Jantar Mantar Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget