WATCH: Babar Azam All Set For New Role? Viral Video Leaves Fans Stunned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam's viral video showed him bowling in nets.

Star batter bowled off-spin, not a new Test option.

Pakistan faces England trailing 2-0 in the Test series.

Team undergoing shake-up after recent heavy Test losses.

Babar Azam has given Pakistan fans an unexpected glimpse of his bowling skills during a training session, with a video of the Test captain bowling in the nets going viral on social media. The footage shows Babar switching from batting to bowling during Pakistan’s practice session. Interestingly, he can be seen bowling while still wearing his batting pads, making the unusual training moment stand out.

Babar Azam Turns Bowler In Viral Training Video

Babar appears to bowl right-arm off-spin in the nets as teammates continue their preparations. The clip has quickly attracted attention on X, with fans reacting to the sight of Pakistan’s premier batter turning his hand to bowling.

WATCH: Babar Azam Bowling In Nets

BABAR AZAM TURNS BOWLER IN THE NETS. 😂 (Au Rangzab Younis)



- Babar Azam was spotted doing bowling practice in the nets after the exclusion of Ali Usman from the squad.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/jTQJrxlvKt — Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) September 4, 2026

The video does not indicate that Babar is being considered as a bowling option for the upcoming Test. Rather, it captures him experimenting with bowling during training.

Babar Azam switches from batting to bowling during Pakistan’s training session, showing off his bowling skills in the nets. #BabarAzam #PakistanCricket #VokSports@Facebook Haseeb Arslan pic.twitter.com/2Zdf7RhwYe — Vok Sports (@voksports) September 4, 2026

Babar has bowled occasionally in practice before, although his primary role for Pakistan remains that of a batter and captain. The latest clip has nevertheless provided social media with plenty to discuss, particularly given the timing of the session.

Pakistan Preparing For Final Test Against England

The training footage comes amid a turbulent period for Pakistan, who are preparing for the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston from September 9.

England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after comprehensive victories in the opening two Tests. Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs before suffering a 194-run defeat at Lord's.

Babar returned to the Pakistan Test side for the Lord's match after missing the series opener with a finger injury. He scored eight and six in the two innings as Pakistan's batting struggles continued.

Pakistan have since undergone a major shake-up, with seven players sent home and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced by Mike Hesson ahead of the final Test.

Against that backdrop, the sight of Babar bowling in batting pads has provided a lighter moment around a Pakistan camp under considerable pressure.