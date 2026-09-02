Babar Azam's Love Life: 4 Women Linked To Pakistan Star And A Pregnancy Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam's private life often draws considerable public speculation.

Hania Aamir, Dua Zahra were linked, later clarified connections.

Hamiza Mukhtar made serious allegations, which Babar's legal team disputed.

Ultimately, most romantic links remain unconfirmed public rumours.

Babar Azam has remained one of Pakistan cricket's most recognisable names, with attention around the former captain extending beyond his performances on the field. His personal life has also attracted considerable interest over the years, with several women being linked to the Pakistan batter through rumours, fan speculation or their own public comments.

While Babar has generally kept his private life away from the spotlight, his name has repeatedly surfaced alongside actresses, models and social media personalities. However, not every rumoured connection has been confirmed, and some of the stories surrounding him have later been clarified.

Hania Aamir And Babar Azam

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir became one of the most prominent names linked with Babar after a fan-made video brought together clips of the two stars praising each other.

Hania had previously called Babar cute during a television appearance, while Babar had picked Hania when asked to name a Pakistani actress he would like to work with. Fans subsequently began creating edits and videos pairing the two, leading to dating and marriage speculation.

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However, there was no confirmed relationship between the two. In November 2023, Hania appeared to shut down the speculation when she referred to Babar as her “brother” during a fan interaction.

As a result, the Babar-Hania story is best described as a widely discussed rumour rather than a confirmed romance.

Dua Zahra's Babar Azam Crush

Actress and model Dua Zahra was another name that attracted attention in connection with Babar, although the nature of that connection was very different.

In February 2025, Zahra openly described Babar as her “one and only” crush during an appearance on ARY Zindagi's The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo. She also said she did not like seeing people troll the Pakistan batter.

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Zahra also said she was happily single and had never been in a committed relationship. Later in 2025, she clarified that she liked Babar as a cricketer and said she had not said she wanted to marry him.

Therefore, Zahra's comments showed her admiration for Babar but did not establish a romantic relationship between the two.

The Mystery Woman And Other Rumours

Babar has also been the subject of speculation after photographs involving unidentified women circulated online. However, without confirmation of the identities involved or the nature of their relationship with the cricketer, such claims cannot establish that he was dating them.

There have also been reports over the years about Babar potentially marrying a relative, but no official confirmation of such a relationship or marriage emerged from the material reviewed.

Hamiza Mukhtar's Serious Allegations

One of the most serious controversies involving Babar's personal life came in 2020, when Hamiza Mukhtar, who described herself as his former neighbour and schoolmate, approached a Lahore court with allegations against the cricketer.

Mukhtar alleged that she and Babar had been in a relationship, that he had promised to marry her and that she became pregnant before being forced to undergo an abortion. Babar's legal team disputed the allegations.

The matter subsequently went through the Pakistani courts. In January 2021, a Lahore court directed police to record Mukhtar's statement, while the Lahore High Court later suspended an order directing police to register a case against Babar.

Babar's legal counsel also denied the allegations and accused Mukhtar of attempting to blackmail and harass the cricketer.

The allegations should therefore be treated strictly as claims made by Mukhtar and not as established facts.

Babar Azam's Relationship Status

Despite years of speculation, there has been no verified public confirmation establishing Babar Azam's romantic relationship with Hania Aamir, Dua Zahra or the other women mentioned in reports.

The Pakistan star has largely maintained a private personal life, which has left plenty of room for social-media speculation. Some stories were fuelled by fan-made edits, while others came from public comments that were later clarified.

For now, the strongest verified takeaway is that Babar Azam has been linked to several women in public speculation, but those rumors should not automatically be described as confirmed relationships or “girlfriends”.