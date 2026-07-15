Axar Patel Scripts History, Joins Sachin And Ganguly In Elite Club

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patel set age record for the 50*/4-wicket feat.

IND VS ENG ODI SERIES: Indian all-rounder Axar Patel etched his name in the history books during the first One-Day International (ODI) against England at Edgbaston. Delivering a phenomenal all-round performance, Axar picked up a crucial four-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten half-century during the run chase.

This extraordinary feat has placed him in a highly exclusive club of Indian cricket legends, making him only the sixth Indian player in history to achieve this rare double in an ODI match. Driven by his brilliant execution, India secured a commanding 6-wicket victory over the hosts.

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All-Round Masterclass at Edgbaston

After England won the toss and elected to bat first, the Indian bowling unit put on a disciplined show. While pacer Gurnoor Brar dismantled the English opening pair by removing Ben Duckett (43) and Jacob Bethell (14), and Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Harry Brook for just 1 run, it was Axar Patel who broke the back of the hosts' middle and lower order.

Axar spun a web around the English batters, claiming four vital wickets, including that of the dangerous Liam Dawson. His clinical spell restricted England to a highly chasable total of 258 runs.

When it came to the chase, India found itself in a comfortable position thanks to a classy 80-run knock from opener Shubman Gill. However, it was the unbeaten half-century partnership between Axar Patel and Washington Sundar that safely guided India across the finish line. Axar's calm composure with the bat ensured India took a 1-0 lead in the series with 6 wickets in hand.

Joining the Elite Legends Club

By scoring a fifty and taking a 4-wicket haul in the exact same ODI match, Axar Patel became only the sixth Indian cricketer to achieve the milestone. He now shares the pedestal with some of the greatest names to have ever played for India. Prior to Axar, only five Indians had ever entered this elite club:

Kris Srikkanth

Sachin Tendulkar

Sourav Ganguly (Achieved the feat twice)

Yuvraj Singh

Hardik Pandya (Achieved the feat twice)

Breaking Yuvraj Singh's Age Record

Aside from joining this illustrious list, the Player of the Match winner also created another unique record. Axar Patel has now officially become the oldest Indian cricketer to score a fifty and take 4 or more wickets in a single ODI match. In doing so, he surpassed the previous record held by former legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, cementing this game as one of the most memorable outings of his international career.