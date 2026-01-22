Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Axar Patel's Finger Injury Raises Questions Over World Cup Availability

Axar Patel's Finger Injury Raises Questions Over World Cup Availability

During the first T20I against New Zealand, Axar Patel injured his finger, casting doubt on his participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India's star all-rounder Axar Patel suffered a concerning finger injury during the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur, sparking worries about his availability for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The left-arm spinner, recently named vice-captain for the tournament, left the field mid-over after a powerful shot from Daryl Mitchell struck the top of his left index finger, causing bleeding.

Match Incident Details

The incident unfolded on January 21, 2026, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium during India's defence of a massive total. Axar had bowled just three deliveries in his fourth over when Mitchell's straight drive ricocheted off his hand and raced to the boundary. Blood immediately appeared on the injured finger, forcing the all-rounder, a key left-handed bowler, to retire hurt without completing the over. Abhishek Sharma stepped in to finish the remaining balls, preserving India's momentum in a dominant 48-run victory.

India's Dominant Performance

Batting first, India posted a formidable 238/7, their highest T20I total against New Zealand, fueled by Abhishek Sharma's explosive 84 off 35 balls (5 fours, 8 sixes). New Zealand managed 190/7 in reply, with Glenn Phillips' 78 (40 balls, 4 fours, 6 sixes) falling short. This win gives India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with the second T20I scheduled for January 23 in the same venue. Suryakumar Yadav's leadership and the top-order fireworks set a strong tone ahead of the marquee summer event.

Implications for T20 World Cup 2026

Axar's injury raises red flags for India's campaign, as the 31-year-old brings invaluable balance with his economical spin, lower-order hitting, and tactical acumen. No official BCCI update on the injury's severity has emerged, leaving fans anxious about scans or recovery timelines. His absence could disrupt preparations, especially after recent injury setbacks in the team, but India's depth, with options like Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and emerging talents, might cushion the blow if it's short-term.

Current Status and Next Steps

As of January 22, 2026, Axar has not returned to the field, and medical evaluations are underway. The BCCI's silence is fueling speculation, but his role as vice-captain underscores his centrality to the World Cup squad. India's series lead provides breathing room, yet selectors will monitor closely ahead of tougher assignments. A quick recovery would reassure a nation eyeing redemption after past T20 disappointments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Axar Patel during the first T20I against New Zealand?

Axar Patel suffered a finger injury when a powerful shot from Daryl Mitchell hit the top of his left index finger, causing bleeding and forcing him to leave the field.

What is the current status of Axar Patel's injury?

As of January 22, 2026, Axar Patel has not returned to the field, and medical evaluations are ongoing. The BCCI has not yet provided an official update on the severity.

How might Axar Patel's injury affect India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign?

His injury raises concerns for the 2026 T20 World Cup due to his valuable all-round contributions. India's depth might help cushion any absence if it's short-term.

What was India's performance in the first T20I?

India posted their highest T20I total against New Zealand, scoring 238/7, and went on to win by 48 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Axar Patel T20 World Cup Axar Patel Injury Axar Patel World Cup
