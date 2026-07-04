Axar Patel Eyes MS Dhoni's Record Ahead Of India-England T20I Match

As India looks to bounce back in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, veteran all-rounder Axar Patel finds himself on the precipice of cricket history. The dependable left-arm spinner is just one match and a single wicket away from joining two of the most prestigious circles in Indian cricket.

When India takes the field in Manchester following a rain-hit opening encounter, Axar is slated to make his 98th T20I appearance, a number that will see him draw level with the iconic former captain MS Dhoni. Simultaneously, he sits on 99 international wickets in the shortest format, needing just one more scalp to breach the triple-figure milestone.

Most T20I Outings for India

Since making his international T20 debut against Zimbabwe in Harare back in July 2015, Axar has steadily evolved from a tactical blueprint bowler into an indispensable, multi-dimensional asset. Should he be named in the final starting eleven at Old Trafford, he will join the upper tier of India's long-serving T20 short-format specialists.

Most T20I Appearances for India:

Rohit Sharma: 159 Matches

Hardik Pandya: 138 Matches

Virat Kohli: 125 Matches

Suryakumar Yadav: 113 Matches

MS Dhoni: 98 Matches

Axar Patel: 97 Matches (On the verge of tying Dhoni)

First Indian Spinner to Century Mark

While matching MS Dhoni's caps record highlights his longevity, Axar's primary individual pursuit on the field will be securing his 100th international wicket in the format. If he manages to bag a dismissal against England's batting line-up, he will become only the fourth Indian bowler in history - and notably the first-ever Indian spinner - to complete a century of wickets in T20Is.

India's Elite T20I 100-Wicket Club:

Arshdeep Singh: 131 Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah: 121 Wickets

Hardik Pandya: 114 Wickets

Axar Patel: 99 Wickets (Needs 1 wicket to enter)

The left-arm orthodox spinner currently holds an edge over elite compatriots like Yuzvendra Chahal (96 wickets) and Kuldeep Yadav (95 wickets) in the race to become the first spinner from the country to reach the landmark.