Australian Batting Icon Damien Martyn In Induced Coma After Meningitis Diagnosis

HomeSportsCricketAustralian Batting Icon Damien Martyn In Induced Coma After Meningitis Diagnosis

Adam Gilchrist, Martyn's close friend and former Australian and WA teammate, confirmed on behalf of his family the 2003 World Cup winner was receiving treatment in hospital.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Former Aussie batter Damien Martyn is in an induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis. The 54-year-old former batter, who played 67 Test matches between 1992 and 2006, reportedly fell ill on Friday and was rushed to the hospital.

"He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn's partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes," Gilchrist was quoted by cricket.com.au.

Meningitis is an inflammation of protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord, and infection can cause harmful brain swelling. Martyn’s condition is being closely monitored.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported externally it was hoped Martyn could be brought out of his coma in the coming days.

"I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time," the governing body's CEO Todd Greenberg said in a statement.

Martyn was player of the series the last time Australia won an away series in India, top scoring in four of Australia's eight innings in the 2004 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He played his final Test in Australia's famous win at Adelaide Oval in the 2006-07 Ashes series before suddenly retiring ahead of the third Test of a 5-0 whitewash over England. During his career, he scored 4,406 Test runs at an average of 46.37.

Martyn also played 208 ODIs for 5,346 runs at 40.90, with a highest score of 144 not out. He made a famous 88 not out in the 2003 World Cup final, batting with a broken finger and sharing an epic partnership with captain Ricky Ponting as Australia beat India.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

