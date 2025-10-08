Australia Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Clash
Australia face Pakistan next in the ICC Women's World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Check out match time, squads, and live streaming details for India and other regions.
Australia and Pakistan are set to lock horns later today in the next encounter of the ICC Women's World Cup. The match will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.
This is a crucial match for Pakistan, who are coming off two losses in two games, first against Bangladesh, and then against arch rivals, India.
Australia on the other hand, have played two, winning one, with the other ending without any result. They currently sit third on the Points Table, and will look to progress upwards.
For those interested, here are ICC Women's World Cup Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming and TV Broadcast details:
ICC Women's World Cup: AUS vs PAK Live Streaming
The Australia vs Pakistan match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Here are live streaming details for some other regions:
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV
Australia - Prime Video
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Go
North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay
South Africa - DSTV
USA - Cricbuzz
Canada - Cricbuzz
Bangladesh - Toffee
Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad
AUS-W vs PAK-W: TV Broadcast details
The TV Broadcast of the Aus vs Pak Women's World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network channels in India.
Here are the related details for other regions:
Sri Lanka - TV-1
Australia - N/A
New Zealand - Sky Sport
North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX
South Africa - SS Cricket
USA - Willow TV
Canada - Willow TV
Bangladesh - Nagorik TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports
Aus-W vs Pak-W: Women's World Cup Match Time
The match between Australia and Pakistan's women's teams will commence at 3:00 PM IST. Toss is schuduled for half and hour earlier, that is at 2:30 PM IST.
Australia Full Squad - Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
Pakistan Full Squad - Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah