HomeSportsCricketAustralia Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Clash

Australia Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Clash

Australia face Pakistan next in the ICC Women's World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Check out match time, squads, and live streaming details for India and other regions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Australia and Pakistan are set to lock horns later today in the next encounter of the ICC Women's World Cup. The match will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

This is a crucial match for Pakistan, who are coming off two losses in two games, first against Bangladesh, and then against arch rivals, India. 

Australia on the other hand, have played two, winning one, with the other ending without any result. They currently sit third on the Points Table, and will look to progress upwards.

For those interested, here are ICC Women's World Cup Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming and TV Broadcast details:

ICC Women's World Cup: AUS vs PAK Live Streaming

The Australia vs Pakistan match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Here are live streaming details for some other regions:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

AUS-W vs PAK-W: TV Broadcast details

The TV Broadcast of the Aus vs Pak Women's World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network channels in India.

Here are the related details for other regions:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

Aus-W vs Pak-W: Women's World Cup Match Time

The match between Australia and Pakistan's women's teams will commence at 3:00 PM IST. Toss is schuduled for half and hour earlier, that is at 2:30 PM IST.

Australia Full Squad - Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Pakistan Full Squad - Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE CRICKET Score AUS Vs PAK World Cup Live Streaming AUS Vs PAK Live AUS Vs PAK Live Streaming AUS Vs PAK Live Score JioHotstar Womens World Cup Live Streaming
