Australia Tour Of Pakistan 2026: Full Schedule, Venues & Match Dates

PAK vs AUS full schedule, dates, venues: The tentative schedule for Australia’s white-ball tour of Pakistan in 2026 has been revealed. Following a T20I series earlier in the year, the two sides are set to face off in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series starting in late May.

According to reports, the entire series is expected to be hosted at a single venue, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expected to finalize the dates soon.

Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series 2026 (Tentative Schedule)

All matches are proposed to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

1st ODI - May 31, 2026 | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2nd ODI - June 2, 2026 | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3rd ODI - June 4, 2026 | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

This marks Australia's first ODI assignment in Pakistan since 2022. During their last visit for a 50-over series, Pakistan emerged victorious with a 2-1 series win.

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Head-to-Head Record: Australia holds a dominant historical lead in ODIs against Pakistan, winning 71 out of their 111 encounters. Pakistan has won 36 matches, with 4 ending in no result.

Australia’s Busy Window: Immediately after the conclusion of the Pakistan tour, the Australian squad is scheduled to fly to Bangladesh for a white-ball series starting June 9, ending a 15-year gap in bilateral ODI cricket between those two nations.

The upcoming ODI series between Pakistan and Australia follows Pakistan’s Test tour of Bangladesh (May 8-20) and serves as vital preparation for a dense international calendar in late 2026, which includes Test series against England, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

Earlier this year (January/February 2026), Pakistan hosted Australia for a three-match T20I series in Lahore, which the hosts swept 3-0. The upcoming ODI series provides Australia with a chance to redeem themselves on Pakistani soil.

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