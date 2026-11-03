Australia's Three-Time World Cup Winner Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning 14 years. A key figure in Australia's white-ball setup, Maxwell last represented his country at the 2026 T20 World Cup. He subsequently moved out of the national team, and has now decided to call time on his international career. However, the 37-year-old will continue playing in the Big Bash League (BBL).

He won three ICC World Cup titles during his international career with Australia.

World Cups Won by Glenn Maxwell

2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (ODI) – Hosted in Australia and New Zealand

2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup – Hosted in the UAE and Oman

2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (ODI) – Hosted in India (noted for his historic 201* run chase against Afghanistan)

Glenn Maxwell Announces International Retirement

Maxwell confirmed his decision during an appearance on the 'The Final Word' podcast. Since making his international debut in 2012, he has established himself as one of Australia's most impactful limited-overs players.

The all-rounder revealed that he had several discussions about his future after the recent T20 World Cup. According to Maxwell, the Australian team management did not push him towards retirement and had kept the possibility of his return open. However, the selectors were looking to build for the future and give younger players opportunities at the international level.

Glenn Maxwell Opens Up About Missing Out On MCG Farewell

Maxwell also admitted that he had wanted to bring his international career to an end with a farewell appearance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Unfortunately, that did not happen.

"I had hoped for a farewell at the MCG," Maxwell said. He added that he understood the team's plans and accepted that changes were necessary as Australia prepared for the future.

With the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, Australia are keen to expose younger players to international cricket over the next 12 to 24 months. Maxwell acknowledged that the pressure and experience of international matches cannot be replicated in the BBL.

Maxwell's International Career In Numbers

Maxwell made his international debut against Afghanistan in Sharjah in August 2012. He went on to represent Australia in 130 T20Is, scoring 2,897 runs at the highest level. His tally includes five centuries and 12 half-centuries. He also contributed with the ball, taking 51 wickets in the format.

In ODIs, Maxwell featured in 149 matches and scored 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81. His record in the format includes four centuries and 23 half-centuries.

One of the defining moments of his career came at the 2023 ODI World Cup, when he produced a remarkable double century against Afghanistan to guide Australia to a memorable victory. Maxwell was also part of two Australian ODI World Cup-winning teams and the country's T20 World Cup-winning squad, playing an important role in their limited-overs success.