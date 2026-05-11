Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood are being rested to manage their workload. They are committed to their IPL franchises.
Australia Stars To Miss Pakistan, Bangladesh Tour Amid IPL 2026 Commitments
Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood won't be playing for Australia in their upcoming Pakistan and Bangladesh tour, with several young players earning call-ups.
- Top pacers Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood skip Pakistan, Bangladesh tours.
- IPL commitments lead to new faces, focus on emerging talent.
- Young players earn call-ups for ODI and T20I formats.
AUS Stars Skip PAK BAN Series: Australia have decided to leave out experienced pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood from their upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan and Bangladesh. The three senior quicks remain committed to their respective IPL 2026 franchises, paving the way for a number of fresh inclusions in Australia’s squads for the limited-overs assignment beginning later this month. Selectors have opted to test emerging talent ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Mitchell Marsh, who is also currently playing in the IPL, will lead Australia throughout the white-ball tours.
Young Talent Gets Major Opportunity
Australia’s selectors have used the tour as a chance to inject fresh energy into the squad, with several younger players earning opportunities across both ODI and T20I formats.
Among the notable call-ups are Ollie Peake, who captained Australia during the recent ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign, and uncapped all-rounder Liam Scott. Both players have been named in the ODI squad for the Pakistan series, which gets underway on May 30 in Rawalpindi.
While established names such as Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa and Travis Head remain part of the setup, the absence of senior fast bowlers signals a clear focus on workload management and squad depth.
Young batsman Joel Davies has also secured a maiden T20I call-up for the Bangladesh leg of the tour.
Australia ODI squad vs PAK: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa
Australia ODI squad vs BAN: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa
Australia T20I squad vs BAN: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa
AUS vs PAK Series Schedule:
AUS vs PAK 1st ODI: May 30, Rawalpindi
AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI: June 2, Lahore
AUS vs PAK 3rd ODI: June 4, Lahore
AUS vs BAN Series Schedule:
AUS vs BAN 1st ODI: June 9, Dhaka
AUS vs BAN 2nd ODI: June 11, Dhaka
AUS vs BAN 3rd ODI: June 14, Dhaka
After these three 50-over matches, Australia will take on Bangladesh in three T20Is.
AUS vs BAN 1st T20I: June 17, Chattogram
AUS vs BAN 2nd T20I: June 19, Chattogram
AUS vs BAN 3rd T20I: June 21, Chattogram
Also Check: Did Hardik Pandya Unfollow MI & Delete IPL 2026 Posts? Truth Behind Viral Rumours
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are key fast bowlers not touring Pakistan and Bangladesh?
Who will captain the Australian white-ball squads?
Mitchell Marsh, who is currently playing in the IPL, will lead the Australian squads for the tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Which young players have been given opportunities?
Ollie Peake and Liam Scott have been included in the ODI squad for Pakistan. Joel Davies received his first T20I call-up for the Bangladesh series.
What is the main focus for selectors on these tours?
Selectors are testing emerging talent and building squad depth ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.