Australia Stars To Miss Pakistan, Bangladesh Tour Amid IPL 2026 Commitments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Top pacers Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood skip Pakistan, Bangladesh tours.

IPL commitments lead to new faces, focus on emerging talent.

Young players earn call-ups for ODI and T20I formats.

AUS Stars Skip PAK BAN Series: Australia have decided to leave out experienced pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood from their upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan and Bangladesh. The three senior quicks remain committed to their respective IPL 2026 franchises, paving the way for a number of fresh inclusions in Australia’s squads for the limited-overs assignment beginning later this month. Selectors have opted to test emerging talent ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Mitchell Marsh, who is also currently playing in the IPL, will lead Australia throughout the white-ball tours.

Young Talent Gets Major Opportunity

Australia’s selectors have used the tour as a chance to inject fresh energy into the squad, with several younger players earning opportunities across both ODI and T20I formats.

Among the notable call-ups are Ollie Peake, who captained Australia during the recent ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign, and uncapped all-rounder Liam Scott. Both players have been named in the ODI squad for the Pakistan series, which gets underway on May 30 in Rawalpindi.

While established names such as Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa and Travis Head remain part of the setup, the absence of senior fast bowlers signals a clear focus on workload management and squad depth.

Young batsman Joel Davies has also secured a maiden T20I call-up for the Bangladesh leg of the tour.

Australia ODI squad vs PAK: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad vs BAN: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I squad vs BAN: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

AUS vs PAK Series Schedule:

AUS vs PAK 1st ODI: May 30, Rawalpindi

AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI: June 2, Lahore

AUS vs PAK 3rd ODI: June 4, Lahore

AUS vs BAN Series Schedule:

AUS vs BAN 1st ODI: June 9, Dhaka

AUS vs BAN 2nd ODI: June 11, Dhaka

AUS vs BAN 3rd ODI: June 14, Dhaka

After these three 50-over matches, Australia will take on Bangladesh in three T20Is.

AUS vs BAN 1st T20I: June 17, Chattogram

AUS vs BAN 2nd T20I: June 19, Chattogram

AUS vs BAN 3rd T20I: June 21, Chattogram

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