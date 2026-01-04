Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAustralia PM's 'Off The Field' Message For Usman Khawaja

Australia PM's 'Off The Field' Message For Usman Khawaja

PM Albanese praised Khawaja for his courage in being the first Muslim to represent Australia in Test cricket, noting that he paved the way for a more inclusive and representative national side.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

In a moving tribute, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led the nation in honoring Usman Khawaja following the veteran opener's retirement announcement.

The tribute highlighted not just Khawaja’s prolific run-scoring, but his profound impact as a trailblazer for diversity and a voice for social conscience within Australian sport.

A Legacy Beyond Crease

As Khawaja prepares to walk away from the international game following the conclusion of the 5th Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the Prime Minister’s message focused on the "off-the-field" legacy the left-hander leaves behind.

Albanese praised Khawaja for his courage in being the first Muslim to represent Australia in Test cricket, noting that he paved the way for a more inclusive and representative national side.

The Prime Minister remarked that Khawaja’s journey from a young immigrant to one of the world's premier opening batters served as an inspiration to millions.

He specifically lauded the batter for his "dignity and grace," particularly when standing up for his beliefs and advocating for humanitarian causes, even in the face of administrative scrutiny.

A Career Defined by Resilience

Khawaja’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable era. His career was a masterclass in resilience; after being dropped several times, he orchestrated one of the greatest second acts in modern cricket history.

Since his recall in 2022, he became the backbone of the Australian batting order, playing a pivotal role in their World Test Championship victory and multiple Ashes campaigns.

The Final Walk at SCG

Choosing the SCG - his home ground - as the site for his final appearance adds a poetic touch to his departure. As he takes guard one last time against England, the focus remains on the man who changed the culture of the "Baggy Green."

Prime Minister’s tribute serves as a reminder that while Khawaja’s statistics - including over 5,000 Test runs and numerous centuries - are impressive, his true contribution was making the Australian cricket team feel like it belonged to everyone. As he hangs up his boots, he does so not just as a champion athlete, but as a respected statesman of the game.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Usman Khawaja SCG Anthony Albanese Australia PM Usman Khawaja Retirement Ashes 2026 AUS Vs ENG 5th Test
