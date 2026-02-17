Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAustralia Crash Out Of T20 World Cup! Zimbabwe Seal Super 8 Spot, Set To Face India

Australia Crash Out Of T20 World Cup! Zimbabwe Seal Super 8 Spot, Set To Face India

Australia Out of T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s after Zimbabwe vs Ireland washout knocks Australia out; set to face India on February 26 in Chennai.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Australia Out of T20 World Cup 2026: The Zimbabwe vs Ireland Group B clash has been washed out, with both sides being handed a single point. This means that the former, now at 5 points, has made it through to the Super 8s stage of the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, has been knocked out as a result, since they can only muster 4 points by winning their last group stage fixture. It is worth noting that the team from Down Under was without key players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

Zimbabwe, with their qualification, have now joined India, West Indies and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 8s, and will face all of them to have a shot at the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup. 

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Washed Out

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match was scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM today, February 17, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

However, rain interruption prevented even a single ball from being bowled. In fact, even the coin toss could not be conducted.

As mentioned, Zimbabwe now have 5 points, and have qualified to the Super 8s round with Sri Lanka. 

Australia suffered a stunning defeat to the latter on Monday evening, which had all but shattered their hopes of making it through. They were relying on Zimbabwe losing both of their remaning matches, and themselves winning their last fixture, but have crashed out early from the T20 World Cup with this rain-affected result.

When Will Zimbabwe Face India In T20 World Cup Super 8s?

Zimbabwe now occupy Australia's seeded spot in the Super 8s Group 1, and hence, are now set to face India next week on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

This match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Zimbabwe's next match in the Super 8s?

Zimbabwe is scheduled to face India next week on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup ZIM Vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 8s Australia T20 World Cup
