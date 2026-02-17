Australia Crash Out Of T20 World Cup! Zimbabwe Seal Super 8 Spot, Set To Face India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Australia Out of T20 World Cup 2026: The Zimbabwe vs Ireland Group B clash has been washed out, with both sides being handed a single point. This means that the former, now at 5 points, has made it through to the Super 8s stage of the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, has been knocked out as a result, since they can only muster 4 points by winning their last group stage fixture. It is worth noting that the team from Down Under was without key players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

Zimbabwe, with their qualification, have now joined India, West Indies and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 8s, and will face all of them to have a shot at the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Washed Out

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match was scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM today, February 17, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

However, rain interruption prevented even a single ball from being bowled. In fact, even the coin toss could not be conducted.

As mentioned, Zimbabwe now have 5 points, and have qualified to the Super 8s round with Sri Lanka.

Australia suffered a stunning defeat to the latter on Monday evening, which had all but shattered their hopes of making it through. They were relying on Zimbabwe losing both of their remaning matches, and themselves winning their last fixture, but have crashed out early from the T20 World Cup with this rain-affected result.

When Will Zimbabwe Face India In T20 World Cup Super 8s?

Zimbabwe now occupy Australia's seeded spot in the Super 8s Group 1, and hence, are now set to face India next week on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

This match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.