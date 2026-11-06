Australia Cricketer Tests Positive For Cocaine, Faces Suspension

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chris Lynn suspended one month for cocaine metabolite positive test.

Lynn accepted sanction, substance taken outside competition, not performance-enhancing.

Rehabilitation program reduced initial three-month ban to one month.

Chris Lynn Suspended: Chris Lynn, former Australia cricket player, has been suspended for one month by the England and Wales Cricket Board's Cricket Regulator after testing positive for a cocaine metabolite during the 2025 T20 Blast Finals Day. Lynn, who represented Northamptonshire in the tournament, accepted the sanction after his urine sample, collected on July 18, returned an adverse finding. The batsman featured in the final against Hampshire, scoring just four runs as Northamptonshire secured the title.

How Chris Lynn's Failed Drug Test Came To Light

The incident came to light after Chris Lynn had travelled to Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League.

He was ruled out of the competition on July 29, having made only one appearance for Galle Gallants, with an unspecified injury initially cited as the reason. Lynn has since completed a rehabilitation programme.

Following the test, the Cricket Regulator reportedly informed Lynn that his sample contained benzoylecgonine, a substance produced when the body processes cocaine.

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The batsman admitted consuming the drug around three weeks later.

The Regulator accepted Lynn's explanation that the substance had been taken outside competition and was not intended to improve his sporting performance.

Lynn had initially faced charges under two provisions of the ECB's anti-doping regulations. However, one charge was subsequently withdrawn because the concentration detected in his sample fell below the minimum threshold for an offence under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

Rehabilitation Programme Helps Reduce Lynn's Ban

Lynn was reportedly handed a three-month suspension initially.

That period was reduced to one month after he provided evidence of completing a substance of abuse treatment programme.

His suspension was considered served on August 30, bringing the disciplinary matter to a close.

However, Chris Lynn has yet to return to professional cricket since the beginning of his ban.

He also remains without an official contract for the upcoming Big Bash League season, leaving his immediate playing future uncertain.