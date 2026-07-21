India vs Pakistan Clash Back On Schedule As Asian Legends League Reveals 2026 Fixtures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asian Legends League returns with highly anticipated India-Pakistan fixture.

August 2 India-Pakistan match faces past withdrawal uncertainty.

Yusuf Pathan leads Indian Royals; Mohammad Hafeez captains Pakistan Panthers.

Asian Legends League 2026: The Asian Legends League will return for its second season later this month, bringing several retired international stars back to T20 cricket. The tournament schedule has confirmed an India-Pakistan fixture on August 2, one of the most anticipated matches of the competition. Whether both teams eventually take the field remains uncertain given the history between the two sides in previous legends' events.

India-Pakistan Fixture Headlines Expanded Tournament

The second edition of the Asian Legends League will be held in Lusaka, Zambia, from July 30 to August 10. Six teams will compete across 19 matches, with the final scheduled for August 10.

The participating teams are Indian Royals, Pakistan Panthers, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans and Asian Stars. Each side will play league matches before the knockout stage begins.

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Among the announced fixtures, the India-Pakistan clash on August 2 has attracted the biggest attention. Matches involving the two countries remain rare, making every meeting a major talking point.

Previous Withdrawals Leave Participation Uncertain

Although the fixture is part of the official schedule, questions remain over whether it will take place as planned.

During the previous edition, several Indian players chose not to play against Pakistan after the fixture drew widespread attention. Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan were among those who withdrew before the match.

Political tensions have also limited cricket contests between India and Pakistan in recent years. That backdrop means uncertainty could remain until both teams take the field in Lusaka.

Yusuf Pathan To lead Indian Royals

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan will captain the Indian Royals during the tournament.

The squad also includes Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik and Naman Ojha, giving the side considerable international experience.

Harbhajan Singh and Shahbaz Nadeem strengthen the spin attack. Harbhajan and Yusuf were among the players linked to last year's withdrawal, making their availability for the Pakistan fixture another point of interest.

Mohammad Hafeez Heads Experienced Pakistan squad

Pakistan Panthers will be led by former captain Mohammad Hafeez, who returns alongside several familiar names.

Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal form the core of the batting group, while Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Shah and Saeed Ajmal provide experience with the ball.

On paper, Pakistan have assembled one of the strongest squads in the tournament. If the August 2 match goes ahead, supporters will once again see one of cricket's biggest rivalries, this time featuring some of the game's most recognisable retired stars.