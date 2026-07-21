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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Clash Back On Schedule As Asian Legends League Reveals 2026 Fixtures

India vs Pakistan Clash Back On Schedule As Asian Legends League Reveals 2026 Fixtures

Asian Legends League 2026: The Asian Legends League 2026 has confirmed an India vs Pakistan clash on August 2. Yusuf Pathan and Shikhar Dhawan feature for India, while Mohammad Hafeez leads Pakistan.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asian Legends League returns with highly anticipated India-Pakistan fixture.
  • August 2 India-Pakistan match faces past withdrawal uncertainty.
  • Yusuf Pathan leads Indian Royals; Mohammad Hafeez captains Pakistan Panthers.

Asian Legends League 2026: The Asian Legends League will return for its second season later this month, bringing several retired international stars back to T20 cricket. The tournament schedule has confirmed an India-Pakistan fixture on August 2, one of the most anticipated matches of the competition. Whether both teams eventually take the field remains uncertain given the history between the two sides in previous legends' events.

India-Pakistan Fixture Headlines Expanded Tournament

The second edition of the Asian Legends League will be held in Lusaka, Zambia, from July 30 to August 10. Six teams will compete across 19 matches, with the final scheduled for August 10.

The participating teams are Indian Royals, Pakistan Panthers, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans and Asian Stars. Each side will play league matches before the knockout stage begins.

ALSO READ | BCCI Set To Drop Popular India Coach After Months Of Costly Mistakes

Among the announced fixtures, the India-Pakistan clash on August 2 has attracted the biggest attention. Matches involving the two countries remain rare, making every meeting a major talking point.

Previous Withdrawals Leave Participation Uncertain

Although the fixture is part of the official schedule, questions remain over whether it will take place as planned.

During the previous edition, several Indian players chose not to play against Pakistan after the fixture drew widespread attention. Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan were among those who withdrew before the match.

Political tensions have also limited cricket contests between India and Pakistan in recent years. That backdrop means uncertainty could remain until both teams take the field in Lusaka.

Yusuf Pathan To lead Indian Royals

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan will captain the Indian Royals during the tournament.

The squad also includes Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik and Naman Ojha, giving the side considerable international experience.

Harbhajan Singh and Shahbaz Nadeem strengthen the spin attack. Harbhajan and Yusuf were among the players linked to last year's withdrawal, making their availability for the Pakistan fixture another point of interest.

Mohammad Hafeez Heads Experienced Pakistan squad

Pakistan Panthers will be led by former captain Mohammad Hafeez, who returns alongside several familiar names.

Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal form the core of the batting group, while Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Shah and Saeed Ajmal provide experience with the ball.

On paper, Pakistan have assembled one of the strongest squads in the tournament. If the August 2 match goes ahead, supporters will once again see one of cricket's biggest rivalries, this time featuring some of the game's most recognisable retired stars.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Asian Legends League being held?

The second season of the Asian Legends League is scheduled from July 30 to August 10 in Lusaka, Zambia. The final match will be played on August 10.

Will the India-Pakistan fixture definitely take place?

The fixture is scheduled for August 2, but its occurrence is uncertain. Previous editions saw Indian players withdraw, and political tensions add to this doubt.

Who is captaining the Indian Royals team?

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan will lead the Indian Royals. The squad also features experienced players like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Dinesh Karthik.

Who will lead the Pakistan Panthers in the tournament?

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez will lead the Pakistan Panthers. The team is strong, with players like Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, and the Akmal brothers in the squad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shikhar Dhawan Yusuf Pathan India VS Pakistan Asian Legends League 2026
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