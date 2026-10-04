15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Achieves Feat No Indian Had Managed Before

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men's cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games to claim the gold medal. Although 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could score only 15 runs in the title clash, he created history by achieving a feat no Indian athlete had accomplished before at the Asian Games.

Vaibhav became the youngest Indian to win an Asian Games gold medal. He surpassed the previous record held by shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, who won gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games at the age of 16.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History

Vaibhav was 15 years and 190 days old when India defeated Pakistan in the final on October 3. His gold medal came more than a year younger than Chaudhary's, who had won the men's 10m air pistol title in Jakarta at 16.

However, Vaibhav is not the youngest Indian ever to win an Asian Games medal. That record belongs to Sanjana Bhatula, who won bronze in speed skating at the 2022 Asian Games, held in 2023, when she was 15 years, 3 months and 11 days old.

Vaibhav's achievement is therefore specifically significant for making him the youngest Indian to win an Asian Games gold medal.

Anahat Singh Also Among India's Youngest Medal Winners

Squash star Anahat Singh also features among India's youngest Asian Games medallists. She won a bronze medal in the women's team event at the 2022 Asian Games at the age of 15 years, 6 months and 16 days.

India Beat Pakistan In Gold Medal Match

In the men's cricket final, India batted first and posted 211 runs. Vaibhav opened the innings but was dismissed for 15 off nine balls. Abhishek Sharma then produced an attacking 61, while Tilak Varma contributed a crucial 51 to help India set Pakistan a challenging target.

Pakistan mounted a strong chase, with Hasan Nawaz producing a brilliant 96-run knock. Despite his efforts, Pakistan fell 19 runs short of the target, handing India the gold medal and leaving Pakistan with silver.