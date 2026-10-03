Virat Kohli-esque! Tilak Varma's Record Against Pakistan Is Simply Stunning

Tilak Varma once again showed why he has been so effective against Pakistan, producing a match-winning performance in the 2026 Asian Games final. The Indian batter smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 22 deliveries, continuing his remarkable run against the neighbouring side in T20 cricket.

This was not an isolated performance. Tilak has consistently delivered against Pakistan and now boasts a remarkable average of more than 100 against them in T20 internationals.

206 Runs, 12 Fours And 12 Sixes

Tilak has faced Pakistan in five T20I innings so far and has accumulated 206 runs at an extraordinary average of 103.

His five scores against Pakistan read: 31, 30*, 69*, 25 and 51*.

Across those innings, Tilak has struck 12 fours and 12 sixes. His consistency has also taken him to second place among India's highest run-scorers against Pakistan in T20Is.

Virat Kohli remains at the top of the list, having scored 492 runs in 11 innings against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli's Remarkable Record Against Pakistan

Virat Kohli has also enjoyed tremendous success against Pakistan throughout his T20I career. He accumulated 492 runs in 11 innings against them at an average of 70.28, including five half-centuries.

Tilak's record is now beginning to draw comparisons with Kohli's dominance against Pakistan, particularly because of his consistency and ability to perform in high-pressure encounters.

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Tilak Varma Shines In Asian Games Final

Tilak produced another special knock when India needed it most in the 2026 Asian Games final.

Coming in during India's innings, he took the attack to the Pakistani bowlers and finished unbeaten on 51 from 22 balls. His innings included three fours and four sixes.

His aggressive contribution helped India post a total of 211 in the gold-medal clash, adding another memorable chapter to his already impressive record against Pakistan.

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