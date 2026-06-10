Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed captain for the 2026 Asian Games. He is the latest player to take on a leadership role as Pakistan reshuffles its captaincy options.
New Captain Announced! Babar, Rizwan, Afridi Left Out As Pakistan Reveal Asian Games Squad
Pakistan have named a new captain for the 2026 Asian Games, while several senior stars, including Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, miss out.
- Pakistan names Asian Games squad, Sahibzada Farhan leads team.
- Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan among omissions.
- Squad prioritizes youth, emerging talent, unlike India's stronger selection.
Pakistan Asian Games Squad: Pakistan have unveiled their squad for the 2026 Asian Games, and the selection has turned quite a few heads. In a notable move, Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed captain for the tournament, becoming the latest player to take on a leadership role as the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup winners continue to reshuffle their captaincy options across formats. That said, the squad announcement has drawn attention not only because of the new skipper but also due to the absence of several established stars.
Former captain Babar Azam has not been included in the travelling party despite enjoying a successful PSL campaign earlier this year. Fast-bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi is another high-profile omission from the squad.
Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah have also been left out, signalling a clear shift towards a younger and less experienced group for the continental event.
Pakistan Turn To Fresh Faces For Asian Games
The 15-member squad features a number of emerging players, including several names yet to make their international debut. Here's a look at the complete lineup:
Sahibzada Farhan, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqeem, Usman Khan
Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood are among the youngsters who have been handed an opportunity on a major stage.
Pakistan's selectors appear to have prioritised youth and development, with the squad featuring a blend of promising talents and players who have impressed in domestic and franchise cricket.
As mentioned, Farhan will lead the side, while Abdul Samad has been named vice-captain for the competition.
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Pakistan's Strategy Contrasts With India's Approach
Pakistan's approach stands in contrast to that of India, who have opted for a considerably stronger-looking squad for the tournament.
The Indian team will be captained by Shreyas Iyer and also includes teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, one of the most talked-about young players in world cricket. Here's the full squad:
Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
With both Asian rivals taking very different routes in squad selection, comparisons are likely to intensify as the tournament approaches.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will captain Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games?
Which prominent players are missing from Pakistan's Asian Games squad?
Former captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Naseem Shah have all been omitted. This signals a clear shift towards a younger and less experienced group.
What is Pakistan's strategy for their Asian Games squad selection?
Pakistan's selectors prioritised youth and development, opting for a younger, less experienced group. The squad features a blend of promising talents and players from domestic and franchise cricket.
Who is the vice-captain of Pakistan's Asian Games team?
Abdul Samad has been named the vice-captain for Pakistan's 2026 Asian Games squad. He will support captain Sahibzada Farhan in the tournament.