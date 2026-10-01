Ishan Kishan Breaks India Record At Asian Games With Heroic Knock Against Sri Lanka

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kishan's 80* rescued India in Asian Games semifinal.

Kishan's 80* became highest T20I score at No.5.

His innings ensured India's competitive total of 169/7.

Ishan Kishan came to India’s rescue when the pressure was at its highest, producing a sensational unbeaten 80 to power the team to 169/7 against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal. Walking in after Sri Lanka’s bowlers had repeatedly struck, Kishan immediately changed the tempo of the innings. The left-hander attacked from the outset and remained unbeaten on 80 from 46 balls, finishing with four fours and five sixes.

His innings did more than rescue India’s total. It also saw Kishan create a new record in Indian men’s T20 cricket.

Kishan Rewrites Indian T20 Record Books

Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 80 is now the highest score by an Indian batter at No.5 or lower in T20Is.

The innings moved him past Manish Pandey’s previous mark of 79 not out, scored against South Africa in Centurion in 2018.

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The significance of Kishan’s knock was amplified by India’s struggles around him.

Sanju Samson and opener Abhishek Sharma were both dismissed for just seven, while most of the lower middle order failed to make an impact.

Ishan’s 80 Gives India Fighting Total

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made an important contribution with a 38-run knock, but it was Kishan who carried India through the bulk of the innings.

His unbeaten effort ensured India reached 169/7, giving the bowlers a competitive total to defend in the semifinal.

India then delivered a dominant response with the ball, reducing Sri Lanka to just 45 all out.

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma claimed two wickets each, while Washington Sundar picked up one. Axar, Ravi Bishnoi and Tilak Varma also contributed with run-outs.

Kishan’s record-breaking innings therefore became the foundation of a commanding team performance.

What began as a difficult batting situation turned into a memorable individual display, with the wicketkeeper-batter combining aggression and composure to etch his name into India’s T20 record books.