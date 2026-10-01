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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Sri Lanka Spinner’s Shock No-Ball In Asian Games Semi-Final Leaves Players Stunned

WATCH: Sri Lanka Spinner’s Shock No-Ball In Asian Games Semi-Final Leaves Players Stunned

Sri Lanka spinner Tharindu Ratnayake lost control of the ball against India, producing a bizarre no-ball that landed several feet away from the batting crease.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sri Lankan bowler delivered unusual no-ball during semi-final.
  • Kishan's unbeaten 80 helped India post 169 runs.
  • India restricted Sri Lanka to 45, winning the match.

Tharindu Ratnayake of Sri Lanka produced one of the strangest moments of the Asian Games 2026 semifinal against India when a routine delivery turned into an unexpected no-ball. Bowling to Sanju Samson, the spinner appeared to lose his grip as the ball slipped from his hand, went high up and landed somewhere around the unused pitches. The umpire immediately called it a no-ball, handing India an extra run and Samson a free hit on the next delivery.

The unusual incident left both sets of players visibly surprised as the Sri Lankan bowler endured a rare lapse in control.

Sooryavanshi, Kishan Rescue India

Despite receiving an unexpected opportunity, Sanju Samson was unable to make a lasting impact.

The India batsman was dismissed for just 7 runs, matching the score of opener Abhishek Sharma, who also departed early.

India’s innings was instead revived by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who contributed a valuable 38 runs, before Ishan Kishan took charge with an unbeaten 80.

Read More: Gautam Gambhir Unhappy Despite India's 400+ Run Chase, Says This

Rest of the batting line-up struggled to make a significant contribution, with the majority of the players ending in single figures.

India eventually posted 169 runs, setting Sri Lanka a challenging target.

Sri Lanka Collapses As India Storm Into Dominant Win

Sri Lanka’s response never really got going. The chase quickly unravelled as wickets continued to fall, with the team eventually bowled out for just 45 runs.

India’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma claimed two wickets each, while Washington Sundar added one.

India also benefited from three run-outs, with Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Tilak Varma contributing in the field.

The 124-run victory completed a dominant all-round performance from India and booked their place in the Asian Games final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

But amid an emphatic result, Ratnayake’s bizarre no-ball will undoubtedly remain one of the most unusual moments from the semifinal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the unusual incident involving Tharindu Ratnayake in the Asian Games semifinal?

Tharindu Ratnayake of Sri Lanka bowled an unexpected no-ball when the ball slipped from his hand, went high, and landed near unused pitches. This strange delivery gave India an extra run and a free hit.

Who were India's main contributors in their innings against Sri Lanka?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed a valuable 38 runs, while Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 80. They revived India's innings after early wickets.

What was the final result of the Asian Games 2026 semifinal between India and Sri Lanka?

India posted 169 runs and then bowled out Sri Lanka for just 45, securing a dominant 124-run victory. This win booked India's place in the Asian Games final.

Which bowlers took wickets for India in the semifinal match?

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Abhishek Sharma each claimed two wickets. Washington Sundar also added one wicket, contributing to Sri Lanka's collapse.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Ishan Kishan India VS Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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