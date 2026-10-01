WATCH: Sri Lanka Spinner’s Shock No-Ball In Asian Games Semi-Final Leaves Players Stunned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sri Lankan bowler delivered unusual no-ball during semi-final.

Kishan's unbeaten 80 helped India post 169 runs.

India restricted Sri Lanka to 45, winning the match.

Tharindu Ratnayake of Sri Lanka produced one of the strangest moments of the Asian Games 2026 semifinal against India when a routine delivery turned into an unexpected no-ball. Bowling to Sanju Samson, the spinner appeared to lose his grip as the ball slipped from his hand, went high up and landed somewhere around the unused pitches. The umpire immediately called it a no-ball, handing India an extra run and Samson a free hit on the next delivery.

𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐰 𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬! 😂



Ratnayake sends the ball straight into orbit for a clear No Ball!



Watch India vs Sri Lanka, Men’s Cricket Semi-Final 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/vKNQNbMWeq October 1, 2026

The unusual incident left both sets of players visibly surprised as the Sri Lankan bowler endured a rare lapse in control.

Sooryavanshi, Kishan Rescue India

Despite receiving an unexpected opportunity, Sanju Samson was unable to make a lasting impact.

The India batsman was dismissed for just 7 runs, matching the score of opener Abhishek Sharma, who also departed early.

India’s innings was instead revived by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who contributed a valuable 38 runs, before Ishan Kishan took charge with an unbeaten 80.

Read More: Gautam Gambhir Unhappy Despite India's 400+ Run Chase, Says This

Rest of the batting line-up struggled to make a significant contribution, with the majority of the players ending in single figures.

India eventually posted 169 runs, setting Sri Lanka a challenging target.

Sri Lanka Collapses As India Storm Into Dominant Win

Sri Lanka’s response never really got going. The chase quickly unravelled as wickets continued to fall, with the team eventually bowled out for just 45 runs.

India’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma claimed two wickets each, while Washington Sundar added one.

India also benefited from three run-outs, with Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Tilak Varma contributing in the field.

The 124-run victory completed a dominant all-round performance from India and booked their place in the Asian Games final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

But amid an emphatic result, Ratnayake’s bizarre no-ball will undoubtedly remain one of the most unusual moments from the semifinal.