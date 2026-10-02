Asian Games 2026: What Happens If IND vs PAK Final Is Washed Out? Check Rules

India and Pakistan are set to clash in a blockbuster final for the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket gold medal. India booked their spot in the summit clash with an emphatic 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, while Pakistan secured their place by defeating Bangladesh by 6 wickets.

With rain threats lingering over the tournament venue, fans are wondering what happens if weather spoils the summit clash.

Here is a breakdown of the official rules governing the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final:

No Reserve Day Scheduled

There is no reserve day allocated for the men's cricket final on October 3. The match must be decided on the designated match day.

What Happens If the Match Is Abandoned?

If heavy rain prevents the match from starting or halts play before a formal result can be achieved, both India and Pakistan will be awarded joint gold medals. Unlike standard ICC events that rely solely on tournament seeding or force a single silver-and-gold outcome, Asian Games regulations state that an abandoned final results in shared gold, with no silver medal awarded.

Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Requirement

If rain disrupts play after the match begins, a minimum of 5 overs must be completed by both teams for the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to determine a valid winner. If the team batting second cannot face at least 5 overs, the match will be ruled a 'No Result', triggering the joint-gold decision.

Tied Match and Super Over Contingency

If both teams score identical runs, the winner will be determined through a Super Over. However, if weather conditions prevent a Super Over from taking place following a tied match, ICC T20 World Rankings come into play as the ultimate tie-breaker. Because India holds a higher T20I ranking than Pakistan, India would be awarded the gold medal while Pakistan would take silver in that specific scenario.