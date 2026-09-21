Asian Games 2026: Typhoon Dujuan Threatens Japan As Aichi-Nagoya Face Heavy Rain Threat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Typhoon Dujuan approaches Japan, prompting heavy rain, wind warnings.

Asian Games equestrian event postponed anticipating Dujuan's impact.

India wins silver in men's 10m air rifle team.

Japan is bracing for Typhoon Dujuan as the storm moves towards the country’s Pacific coast, prompting warnings of heavy rain, strong winds and landslides. While Aichi-Nagoya has so far avoided major disruption, organisers have already postponed an equestrian event. Meanwhile, India added another shooting medal, with Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon winning silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event.

Typhoon Dujuan Approaches Japan

Typhoon Dujuan was moving towards eastern Japan’s Pacific coast on Monday, with authorities warning of potentially dangerous weather conditions across several regions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible landslides as the storm continued its northward movement along Japan’s Pacific side.

The storm was expected to pass near the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, between Monday evening and late Monday.

Weather officials also warned that linear rainbands could develop across the Kanto-Koshin region in eastern Japan and the Tokai region of central Japan.

The typhoon could continue producing heavy rainfall through Tuesday across eastern and northeastern Japan, increasing the possibility of travel and event-related disruption.

Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Venue Monitored

The Aichi-Nagoya region, which is hosting the Asian Games 2026, had not experienced significant adverse weather conditions despite the approaching typhoon.

However, organisers remained alert as forecasts indicated that the storm could have some impact on the region later on Monday.

As a precaution, the equestrian eventing competition was postponed by organisers, with the competition now scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also warned of a possible linear rainband over Shizuoka Prefecture and the Izu Islands as Dujuan moved northwards.

With several Asian Games venues spread across the region, organisers are monitoring weather conditions while athletes continue competing across multiple sporting disciplines.

India Win Shooting Silver At Asian Games

India’s medal campaign continued in shooting as Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon secured silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event.

The Indian trio recorded a combined score of 1890.1, finishing behind China, who won gold with a total of 1899.0 in the team competition.

South Korea claimed the bronze medal after recording 1841.4, while India collected its third medal of the Asian Games 2026, with all three coming from shooting.

Rudrankksh produced the strongest individual qualifying performance among the Indian trio, finishing third with a score of 631.8 in the qualification round.

Himanshu finished seventh with 630.0, while Parth recorded 628.3 to finish 11th in the individual qualification standings.

The qualification round also counted towards the team competition, allowing the combined performances of all three Indian shooters to secure the silver medal.

Rudrankksh and Himanshu also advanced to the individual final, giving India another opportunity to add to its shooting medal tally later in the day.

Typhoon Adds Another Challenge

While India’s shooters continued their medal campaign, organisers faced the additional challenge of managing competition schedules amid changing weather conditions across Japan.

The impact of Typhoon Dujuan remained concentrated around eastern Japan, with Aichi-Nagoya yet to experience major disruption as athletes continued their Asian Games campaigns.

However, forecasts of heavy rain, strong winds and landslides meant weather conditions remained an important consideration for organisers and participating teams.

The postponement of equestrian eventing showed that precautions were already being taken, with competition schedules subject to further weather developments across affected areas.