Asian Games 2026: Team India's Star Spinner Ruled Out, BCCI Set To Name Replacement

The 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to begin on September 19, while the men's cricket competition will get underway on September 24. However, India has reportedly suffered a setback ahead of its campaign, with spinner Varun Chakravarthy set to miss the tournament because of an injury.

Chakravarthy picked up a side strain during India's ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan. The injury had already ruled him out of the remainder of that series, and he is now expected to miss the Asian Games as well. The BCCI is reportedly preparing to bring in a replacement.

Chakravarthy Out, Who Could Replace Him?

According to a PTI report citing a BCCI source, Chakravarthy is likely to remain unavailable for an extended period. Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam are reportedly among the options being considered as his replacement.

Kuldeep, however, could be difficult to include in the Asian Games squad because he is expected to be involved in India's ODI series against the West Indies later this month. That could open the door for Vipraj Nigam to replace Chakravarthy.

Nigam is a leg-spinner who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He has claimed 34 wickets from 33 T20 matches in his career and can also contribute with the bat. The all-rounder has scored 244 T20 runs, with a highest score of 39.

Chakravarthy Suffered Injury Against Afghanistan

The injury occurred during the first T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13. Chakravarthy delivered an economical spell, conceding only 16 runs in four overs and taking one wicket.

A subsequent MRI scan reportedly revealed a side strain. As a result, the spinner was withdrawn from the Afghanistan series, and his availability for the Asian Games has now also become a concern.

India's Asian Games Campaign Begins On September 28

Although the Asian Games officially begin on September 19, the men's cricket tournament will start five days later on September 24. Ten teams are set to compete in the event.

India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan have been given direct entry into the quarter-finals based on the tournament's seeding system. India's quarter-final is scheduled for September 28.