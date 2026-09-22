Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smriti Mandhana first woman to reach 11,000 runs.

Achieved milestone with a six in Asian Games final.

India batted first, in strong gold medal position.

Smriti Mandhana has added another extraordinary milestone to her international career, becoming the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 runs across formats. The India vice-captain achieved the feat during the Asian Games 2026 gold-medal clash against Sri Lanka at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday, September 22. Mandhana needed just 13 runs to reach the landmark and wasted little time getting there, completing the mark in only 10 deliveries.

Mandhana Reaches 11,000 With A Six

Smriti Mandhana’s approach was aggressive from the outset as India began their innings.

The left-hander opened her account with authority and soon moved within touching distance of the historic figure.

The milestone arrived in memorable fashion when Mandhana launched Sri Lankan bowler Sugandika Kumari over the boundary.

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Going deep in her crease, the Indian opener connected cleanly and sent a flat-batted shot over mid-on for a six.

That maximum took Mandhana past the 11,000-run mark and etched her name into another unique chapter of women’s cricket.

India In Strong Position In Gold Medal Match

Smriti Mandhana’s landmark came with India batting first in the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka.

The Indian innings had made an encouraging start, with Shafali Verma providing early momentum before being dismissed for 48 from 29 balls. Mandhana, meanwhile, continued to anchor the innings while also maintaining a scoring rate suited to the format.

At the time of writing, India had reached 123/1 after 13 overs, leaving the team in a strong position to build a sizeable total in the gold-medal match.

Mandhana’s milestone has therefore arrived on a major stage, adding further significance to an already important contest for the Women in Blue.

The gold-medal contest remains the primary focus, where the Women in Blue will look to turn their strong start into a commanding total and finish the campaign on the highest note.