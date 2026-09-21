Himanshu Dhillon Wins Silver, Rudrankksh Patil Takes Bronze In Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhillon won silver, Patil bronze in men's 10m air rifle.

India also secured team silver, totaling three shooting medals.

India advanced in soft tennis, swimming, and women's table tennis.

India’s Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil claimed bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle individual event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. China’s Sheng Lihao took gold after a tightly contested final, while the two Indian shooters remained in medal contention throughout. The result marked a notable double podium for India in the event, with Dhillon and Patil finishing among the top three after an intense sequence of eliminations. India had already secured silver in the team competition, making shooting a major contributor to its medal campaign.

Rudrankksh opened strongly with 52.8 points in the first series before adding 53.2 in the second, establishing an early lead. Dhillon also stayed close as Sheng challenged throughout the phase. After 12 shots, Rudrankksh led on 127.4 points, ahead of Dhillon on 126.6 and Sheng on 126.3. The Chinese shooter soon changed the order at the front thereafter however eventually.

Dhillon produced a superb 10.9 before dropping to 9.8, briefly losing ground. He responded with 10.6, however, maintaining pressure as Sheng tried extending his advantage further still in the standings.

After 20 shots, Sheng led on 211.6 points, followed by Rudrankksh on 210.6 and Dhillon on 210.0. The Indian pair remained separated by just 0.6 points at that stage overall.

Rudrankksh was eliminated after 22 shots with 230.9 points, missing silver by 0.1 points. His preceding 9.7 ended his gold challenge but secured bronze for India overall at the event.

India’s team silver came earlier, with Rudrankksh, Dhillon and Parth Mane combining for 1890.1 points. China won gold with 1899.0, while South Korea took bronze with 1841.4 points overall respectively.

Rudrankksh finished third and Dhillon seventh in individual qualifying, while Parth placed 11th. Their qualifying scores also contributed to India’s team total and eventual silver medal at the Games overall.

India Makes Progress In Soft Tennis And Swimming

India also progressed in soft tennis, where Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena reached the mixed doubles round of 16 after finishing second in Group B at Aichi-Nagoya during the tournament.

The Indian pair opened with a 5-0 win over Cambodia’s Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun, then defeated Mongolia’s Bud Nyamdorj and Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar before losing to South Korea’s representatives there.

Despite that defeat, Tiwari and Meena advanced from Group B. In swimming, Srihari Nataraj reached the men’s 50m backstroke final, with Rishabh Das named as reserve for the event there.

Mani Akash and Gitesh Shah missed the men’s 50m freestyle final, while Dhanush Suresh also failed to qualify for the men’s 100m breaststroke final in Aichi-Nagoya competition there at Aichi-Nagoya.

India Continues Asian Games 2026 Medal Push

In wushu, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women’s Changquan final. India’s women’s table tennis team also beat Pakistan 3-0 in Group F, continuing its unbeaten campaign at the Games.

The individual silver and bronze followed India’s team silver in shooting, giving the country three medals from the discipline and adding significant momentum to its Asian Games campaign overall today.